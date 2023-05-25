Ad
Where are Europe's tech unicorns? (Photo: Annie Spratt)

The EU needs to foster tech — not just regulate it

Digital
Opinion
by Dermot Hodson, London,

Negotiations over the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act entered their end game this week after a vote in the European Parliament paved the way for a final round of negotiations with member state governments.

Some commentators have questioned whether the new law, which could be on the books by the end of this year, will keep up with ChatGPT and other rapidly-developing gen...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dermot Hodson is a professor of political economy and digital technologies at Loughborough University, London. He previously worked as an economist at the European Commission and professor of political economy at Birkbeck College, University London and have published widely on FinTech, the EU as a digital superpower and European integration. His latest book Circle of Stars: A History of the European Union and the People Who Made It (Yale University Press, 2023) will be published in October.

Where are Europe's tech unicorns? (Photo: Annie Spratt)

DigitalOpinion

