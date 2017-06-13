Tuesday

13th Jun 2017

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

MEPs dispute details of corporate transparency bill

  • Paris's La Defense business district. Companies operating in the EU will be required to report about their activities all over the world, country by country. (Photo: Florent Le Gall)

By

MEPs from the economic affairs and legal affairs committees adopted a draft directive on Monday (12 June). It will force all multinational companies in the EU to disclose information related to their activities in each country where they operate.

The so-called country-by-country reporting will require companies operating in the EU, with a turnover above €750 million, to publish a number of details regarding their activities – such as profits before tax, turnover and the amount of paid taxes.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

The goal is to shed some light on every company's internal arrangements, showing whether they use tax optimisation schemes.

The reporting will also require all companies operating in the EU to disclose information on their activities in non-EU countries – also on a country-by-country basis.

In the original proposal presented by the European Commission in 2016, companies were required to report country by country on their activities in the EU, but were only obliged to publish "aggregated" data on their activities outside the EU.

The extension of country-by-country reporting to non-EU countries was pushed forward by left-wing, green and liberal MEPs.

They argued that "aggregate" reporting would seriously undermine the rules regarding country-by-country reporting, and prevent citizens from knowing whether companies are shifting money out of the EU.

Liberal U-turn

The text adopted by MEPs on Monday, which will have to be adopted by the plenary and then negotiated with member states, also introduces a "safeguard clause" within the scheme.

The clause will allow companies to "temporarily omit" some information when disclosure could be "seriously prejudicial".

Companies will be able to ask national authorities to exclude activities in some countries or some information from the reporting, on the grounds that it is "commercially sensitive". If approved, the exemption lasts for one year, and can be renewed an unlimited number of times.

"This is disappointing, we need full transparency", Elena Gaita, a policy officer at Transparency International, told EUobserver.

"The clause is too broad, and it will lead to jurisdiction shopping".

The "safeguard clause" was proposed last week by liberal MEPs as a compromise, so that conservative MEPs would agree to the provision on non-EU country-by-country reporting.

However, the safeguard clause has proved controversial in talks ahead of Monday's vote, with left-wing and green groups opposing it.

"The EU parliament is always claiming that it will fight for tax transparency, but when it can actually do something, it proves even less ambitious than member states", a source from a left-wing group told EUobserver, referring to previous parliament reports that asked for full tax transparency.

But Spanish MEP Enrique Calvet Chambon, who is following the file for the Liberal group, described the provision as a good bargain – somewhere between the right-wing MEPs, who wanted an "unlimited" safeguard clause, and the left-wing ones, who were initially in opposition to any at all.

"We maintain the obligation to disclose information for every country, in and out the EU – this is paramount," Chambon told EUobserver before the vote.

He stressed that the exemption will be reviewed four years after entering into force, in order to check whether there has been any "abuse".

"We will know which companies applied, and whether the exemption has been granted or not. We will also know how many exemptions have been granted by each member state", he added.

But left-wing and green MEPs regret that the Liberal group did not support a previously proposed compromise, which was negotiated at the end of May.

The previous proposal incorporated a different safeguard, allowing multinational national companies to omit the publication of information for 2 years, and only for countries in which it was starting new activities. But the omission was only valid for two years, and the omitted data had to be retroactively published after this period.

"This was better, because the non-publication was more carefully framed, was limited in time, and because the information had to be published at one point", said Elena Gaita, from Transparency International.

Council's disarray

After Monday's vote is confirmed by a plenary vote in the parliament, MEPs will start negotiations with member states to reach an agreement on a final text.

But discussions have been stuck at the Council of the EU, where the representatives of member states sit, with several countries, such as Germany and Malta, trying to block the proposal.

The council's legal service also criticised the legal basis of the proposal. It said that it is a tax-related issue, rather than an internal market issue, and that it should be dealt with only by member states on the basis of unanimity – requiring all EU countries to agree in the council.

Happy banks

Public country-by-country reporting is also opposed by companies, which are reluctant to disclose information that could be commercially sensitive.

"Implementation of this proposal would damage the attractiveness of the EU as an investment destination for foreign direct investment, ultimately reducing overall levels of corporate tax receipts and growth in the EU", BusinessEurope, a corporate lobby, said in a letter to the chair of the parliament's economic affairs committee.

However, Gaita from Transparency International pointed out that full transparency per country, without any "safeguard clause", already exists for EU companies in the extractive and logging industries, as well as for banks.

"A few years ago, banks were saying that full transparency will undermine their competitiveness. But now that it is in place, they don't complain anymore", she stressed.

In a 2014 report on bank reporting, private consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said that such measures were likely to "have some positive impact on the transparency and accountability of, and on the public confidence in, the financial services sector."

The company also said that "public disclosure of such information" would not have "noticeable negative economic consequences".

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Germany accused of strangling EU tax transparency
  2. Stiglitz urges EU to tackle tax havens after Trump win
  3. EU to toughen corporate tax disclosures
  4. EU may impose full tax transparency on US firms
EU to toughen corporate tax disclosures

EU financial services Commissioner Jonathan Hill is set to present a bill to make it more difficult for big firms to hide their assets from tax authorities.

EU may impose full tax transparency on US firms

Big US firms like Google and Amazon could be forced to reveal their earnings and tax rates to the wider public as the European Commission mulls a new proposal set for April.

EU wants to fast-track the capital markets union

The European Commission says that Brexit and the loss of the City of London, the EU's main place for finance, is a reason to accelerate the integration of the bloc's financial markets.

Focus

EU and China move to fill US void

At a summit in Brussels, EU and Chinese leaders will attempt to deepen ties on trade and climate as US president Trump plans to pull out of the Paris climate deal.

Italy reaches EU deal on failing bank

After months of negotiations, the European Commission and Italy agreed on the terms of rescue for Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, including job cuts, salary caps and private sector involvement in the bailout.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human Rights26 NGOs Call on INTERPOL Not to Intervene Against Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders
  2. CESIRegister Now For CESI@Noon "European Pillar of Social Rights: Phrase Mongering or Real Progress?"
  3. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  4. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  5. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  6. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  7. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  10. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  11. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges

Latest News

  1. MEPs dispute details of corporate transparency bill
  2. EU to fix own mistake on 'confusing' energy labels
  3. No new date for Brexit talks after EU meeting
  4. EU sees 'momentum' on Macedonia name dispute
  5. EU-critical radicals double support in Kosovo
  6. Ukraine celebrates visa-free travel with EU love show
  7. EU states eye production of new fighter jet
  8. MEPs in Strasbourg amid French election This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  2. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children
  3. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysWorld No Tobacco Day 2017: EFA Calls for Clean Air, Free From Second-Hand Smoke
  4. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhat's Going on in Catalonia? Join the Debate on 8 June
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersDiscover the Role of Feminism in the Peripheries of Europe on 9 June
  6. Malta EU 2017EU Group Launched to Focus on Priorities and Policies Concerning Children
  7. UNICEFChild Alert on Myanmar: Fruits of Rapid Development yet to Reach Remote Regions
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersBecome an Explorer - 'Traces of Nordic' Seeking Storytellers Around the World
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceHigh-Intensity Interval Training Is Therapeutic Option for Type 2 Diabetes
  10. Malta EU 2017Closer Cooperation and Reinforced Solidarity to Ensure Security of Gas Supply
  11. Dialogue Platform"The West Must Help Turkey Return to a Democratic Path" a Call by Fethullah Gulen
  12. ILGA-EuropeRainbow Europe 2017 Is Live - Which Countries Are Leading on LGBTI Equality?