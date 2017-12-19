Tuesday

19th Dec 2017

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

Commission opens case into Ikea's Dutch tax deals

  • The commission suspects Dutch authorities offered the Swedish furniture giant tax rulings to 'pay less tax and [gave] them an unfair advantage over other companies.' (Photo: Mette1977)

By

The European Commission launched an investigation on Monday (18 December) into Ikea's tax deals with the Netherlands. 

The EU executive suspects that Dutch authorities offered the Swedish furniture maker tax rulings which enabled them to "pay less tax and given them an unfair advantage over other companies."

  • The furniture maker is the latest of a series of companies targeted by EU competition commissioner Vestager (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Under EU state aid rules, the probe is directed at Netherlands, as a member state, rather than at the company which benefited from the alleged 'sweetheart' deals.

"Member states cannot let selected companies pay less tax by allowing them to artificially shift their profits elsewhere," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"All companies, big or small, multinational or not, should pay their fair share of tax," she said.

At the centre of the case is Inter Ikea group, a Netherlands-based company that operates all Ikea shops under a franchising model.

Ikea shops across the world pay a three-percent franchise to Inter Ikea System, a subsidiary of Inter IKEA. Thus, the commission explains, "Inter Ikea Systems in the Netherlands records all revenue from Ikea franchise fees worldwide collected from the Ikea shops."

But under two tax rulings granted by Dutch authorities, in 2006 and 2011, Ikea is paying the minimum of taxes on its worldwide revenues.

The first tax ruling allowed Inter Ikea Systems to pay an annual licence fee to a third Ikea company, I.I. Holding, based in Luxembourg, which owned part of Ikea's intellectual rights.

As I.I Holding itself was at the time exempt from corporate taxation in the Grand Duchy under another tax ruling, "a significant part" of Ikea's global franchise revenues were not taxed, the commission notes.

The Luxembourg tax ruling was declared illegal by the commission in 2006, with a 31 December 2010 deadline to end the scheme.

'Convoluted corporate structure'

In 2011, Inter Ikea bought intellectual rights to I.I Holding, using an intercompany loan from Interogo, the foundation that owns all Ikea activities and which is based in Lichtenstein.

In a second tax ruling, Dutch authorities then allowed Ikea to deduce the interests paid to its Lichtenstein-based company from its taxable profits in the Netherlands.

"As a result of the interest payments, a significant part of Inter Ikea Systems' franchise profits after 2011 was shifted to its parent in Liechtenstein," the commission says.

The commission started to look at Ikea's tax affairs in the Netherlands in April 2016, after a report by the Green group in the European Parliament said that Ikea has "constructed a convoluted corporate structure designed to facilitate profit-shifting and tax avoidance on a grand scale".

According to the report, Ikea shifted €1 billion just for the years 2009-2014. But the commission will not give any estimate of the amounts possibly due by Ikea to Netherlands until the end of the investigation.

The EU executive wants to establish whether the 2006 and 2011 tax rulings "reflect[ed] economic reality".

It wants in particular to assess whether the level of the annual licence fee and of the internal loan were overestimated in order to increase the amount of profits shifted to Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.

"Europe shows its teeth against tax dodging," MEP Sven Giegold, the Green group's tax spokesman, said in a statement after the announcement.

Giegold noted that revenues from unpaid taxes could have been "used for schools, hospitals or investment in public transport," and called Ikea's tax practices "a theft to society."

'In accordance with EU laws'

Ikea is the latest of a series of multinational companies singled out by the commission for their favourable tax deals with EU member states.

Netherlands, for its part, is often considered a corporate tax haven within the EU.

Earlier this year, Amazon was ordered to pay some €250 million to Luxembourg. The Grand Duchy appealed the decision last week.

Last year, Apple was ordered to pay back more than €13 billion to Ireland. Dublin first appealed but finally accepted the decision earlier this month.

In 2015, Starbucks and Fiat were ordered to pay between €20 and €30 million to the Netherlands and Luxembourg.   An investigation over McDonald's tax deal with Luxembourg is still under way.

It is unclear whether the current commission will be able to take a decision before the end of its mandate.

Ikea noted that the case was between the European Commission and the Netherlands and that it would "cooperate and respond to any questions the Dutch authorities or the European Commission might have.

"Inter Ikea Group including its subsidiary Inter Ikea Systems B.V. is committed to paying taxes in accordance with laws and regulations wherever we operate," the company said in a statement.

"The way we have been taxed by national authorities, has in our view been in accordance with EU rules. It is good if the investigation can bring clarity and confirm that."

The Dutch government for its part insisted that "the opening of an investigation is without prejudice to the outcome of the investigation."

It said in a statement that its position "has always been that rulings should not lead to a different result than the outcome of an ordinary tax return."

"They should not lead to selective advantages being granted to individual businesses and to a distortion of the internal market," it said.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU set to probe Ikea tax affairs
  2. Apple to pay back Ireland €13bn in lost tax
  3. Amazon becomes latest target in EU war on tax deals
EU set to probe Ikea tax affairs

Swedish founded furniture retailer Ikea has reportedly been targeted by the European Commission, which is set to launch an investigation into how tax schemes in the Netherlands allegedly enabled it to avoid paying into public coffers.

Analysis

EU mulls post-Brexit balance of euro and non-eurozone states

Brexit will dramatically change the balance between EU members states that have the euro and those that don't. The thinking on the future of the eurozone is done at EU-27 level - but opposing camps will have to be reconciled.

News in Brief

  1. May sticks to 'bespoke' Brexit deal after Barnier rebuttal
  2. Verhofstadt calls for 'Article 7' sanctions on Poland
  3. China overtakes EU with new emissions trading scheme
  4. Denmark to allow cannabis for medical use
  5. EU and Russia in Balkan gas race
  6. More than one third of EU farmers are female
  7. First 'pre-screened' African refugees reach France
  8. EU top court to rule on Uber status on Wednesday

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  2. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  3. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% plastics recycling rate attainable by 2025 new study shows
  4. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  5. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  6. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  7. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  9. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  10. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  11. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?

Latest News

  1. Tackling methane could be substantial climate fix
  2. Barnier rules out special trade deal for UK
  3. China's innovation should worry Europe, not investment
  4. Environmentalists attack 'no ambition' EU climate bills
  5. UK polluters face Brexit anxiety over carbon credits
  6. How powerful can Poland's Morawiecki be?
  7. Estonia to launch own virtual currency
  8. EU ombudsman asks Tusk for more transparency

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  2. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  3. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  4. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersCelebrating Diversity, Citizenship and the European Project With Fundació Josep Irla
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity
  7. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  8. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!
  9. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling
  10. Counter BalanceNew EU External Investment Plan Risks Sidelining Development Objectives
  11. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  12. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know