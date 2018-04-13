Germany pours cold water on Macron's euro plan

Germany is proving less keen than France had hoped to share its wealth with poorer EU states.

That reluctance is likely to push back deadlines for French proposals on eurozone reform. It could even sink French leader Emmanuel Macron's flagship EU project, deepening Europe's north-south divide.

If you already have an account click here to login.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us . See also our full Terms of Use .

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

Germans fed up with bailing out southern states such as Greece, Brinkhaus said (Photo: Eric Maurice)

One French idea was to create a European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to protect up to €100,000 of savers' deposits in any eurozone bank.

France wanted to press ahead at an EU summit in June, but German MPs were still "far, far away" from agreeing to use German money to underwrite the scheme, Ralph Brinkhaus, the deputy head of chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right CDU/CSU bloc told press in Berlin on Thursday (12 April).

"We are so far apart that hardly any results can be achieved at the EU summit in June," he said.

Another French idea was to transform the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the EU's intergovernmental bailout fund, based in Luxembourg, into an EU institution called a European Monetary Fund (EMF).

But Brinkhaus said the ESM was "sufficient" as it was, adding, in a note of German austerity, that it should tie loans more strictly to creditor reforms.

He added that Germany would reject anything that looked like creating "euro bonds by the backdoor", referring to a European Commission idea to create a new EU "safe asset" as an alternative to sovereign debt.

"It's a fishy proposal," he said.

The MP noted that eight northern EU states, where the bloc's wealth is concentrated, shared his scepticism.

He also said German voters shared it. He noted that dozens of German MPs had voted no to the latest Greek bailout and said the EU should focus on border control, competition policy, and the digital single market instead of monetary union.

German chill

Even more cold water poured onto Macron's plan from Jens Weidmann, the head of the Bundesbank, and a top candidate to replace Mario Draghi as the chief of the European Central Bank (ECB) next year.

Replacing the ESM with an EMF would not fly because it would give EU officials the power to levy national funds for future bailouts, he said.

"If this step would undermine the member states' existing right to have a say, it would have to be rejected because then liability and action would diverge - because it's the member states that are providing the guarantees for the risks taken by the ESM," Weidmann said in Berlin on Thursday, according to the Reuters news agency.

In related ideas, Germany is pushing the ECB to crack down on non-performing loans - a move that could raise costs for banks in southern Europe, whose lenders hold mountains of bad debt.

The problem is the worst in Greece, where 46.7 percent of loans look like they will never be repaid. Portugal stands at 17.8 percent and Italy at 12.3 percent.

France's Macron unveiled his plan after Merkel formed a coalition with the less austere, centre-left SPD party earlier this year.

They were meant to mark his arrival as a mover and shaker on the EU stage and to form the core of Europe's political response to Brexit, which posed questions on future EU integration.

Macron went further than the EDIS and the EMF, calling for a single eurozone budget that would be administered by the European Parliament and for the creation of a eurozone finance ministry in Brussels.

Fissures multiply

The humbling of the French leader aside, Germany's position risks deepening the EU's north-south divide at a time when it is already struggling with an east-west divide over rule of law in Hungary and Poland.

"Time is running out," to agree on a euro-reform model, commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told German daily Handelsblatt this week.

"What we need are concrete choices about how the combination of risk mitigation and risk sharing should look like," he said.

Klaus Regling, the head of the ESM, also warned against the "risk of political inaction" despite the harsh lessons of the 2008 financial crisis.

The next step in Germany will be for Merkel to agree with Olaf Scholz, the SPD's finance minister in the new grand coalition, on what to do.

Achim Post, the deputy head of the SPD, told the Reuters news agency on Thursday that his party still believed in Macron's proposals.

"These clearly include courageous steps to strengthen the economic and monetary union, for example through an investment budget for the euro zone or the establishment of a parliamentary-controlled European Monetary Fund," he said.

But he admitted that getting things done by June was an increasingly dim prospect.

"This certainly applies, in particular, to the establishment of a European deposit-guarantee scheme," he said, echoing Brinkhaus.