Thursday

14th Jun 2018

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

Euro is 'indispensable', Italian populists say

  • Italian banks are among the most indebted in the EU, amid the populist election victory (Photo: Michelle Lee)

By

Italy's EU affairs minister has said the euro was "indispensable", reassuring markets amid uncertainty over Italy's new government.

"The euro not only has positive aspects but also has indispensable aspects. If you want a single market you have to have a single currency," Paolo Savona told press in Rome on Wednesday (13 June).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our full coverage of the upcoming European summit in June. Moving closer together or splitting apart in troubled times?

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"There is no plan B. I have never asked to leave the euro. How many times do I have to repeat it? My position is clear," he added.

The 81-year old economist spoke at the launch of his autobiography, entitled Like a Nightmare and a Dream, which does say Italy should have a euro-exit plan.

But he said his musings as a private person were no longer relevant now that he had assumed public office.

"I no longer represent my personal ideas, which are in the book, but the ideas of the government to which I belong," he said.

His comments reassured markets amid concern that Italy's new government planned to blow apart eurozone fiscal rules by both splurging on welfare and cutting taxes.

The populist parties that hoisted him into office, the 5 Star Movement (5MS) and League, had also spoken of a euro-exit in their draft coalition accord, before dropping the idea.

Italy sold €5.63bn of sovereign bonds on Thursday, with the yield on two-year bonds dropping below one percent on Savona's comments, compared to 2.73 percent two weeks ago.

The yield on 10-year bonds and the spread with German bonds also fell, the Reuters news agency reported.

Savona had previously been tipped to be finance minister, but his formerly radical views prompted the Italian president to veto his appointment.

His comments also came amid a clash on migration, which saw French leader Emmanuel Macron call Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini "nauseating" for his decision to turn away a migrant boat, and which saw Italy accuse Macron of "hypocrisy" in return.

But Savona praised Macron's ideas on eurozone reform, which included a joint deposit guarantee scheme and a new EU bailout fund, despite the war of words on migrants.

He warned Germany's financial masters not to be "entrenched in their philosophy" of debt discipline and austerity.

But he said Macron was "playing a very important role … if we find a meeting point, we will re-launch Europe at large", he said.

Savona added that the European Central Bank should be given more leeway to play with interest rates on the model of the US Federal Reserve.

He also said Italy should be free to spend extra money "to guarantee growth and social well-being", in order to "respect" 5MS and League voters, "otherwise there will be a difficult situation in the European elections of 2019".

Savona described himself as "technician" who will carry out the government's instructions.

He also likened himself to Galileo, whom he said had been similarly accused of radical ideas that he did not espouse, and to Odysseus, who managed to sail home despite siren calls for him to abandon course.

Speaking to Italian press the same day, Salvini said euro rules ought to be changed but that he trusted Savona's point of view.

"The euro is an experiment born badly, with many difficulties.We want to change the EU rules to make Italians better off … [but] I esteem Savona so highly that I trust him", Salvini said.

Christoph Rieger, a strategist at German lender Commerzbank, told Reuters that the good vibrations caused by Savona's comments would not last long, however.

"Perhaps they are recognising that they can get more out of the EU if they at least commit to certain key principles," Rieger said on Italy's new leaders.

"In the longer term they need to do something different to bring the deficit under control, not just pay lip service toward the euro," he added.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Macron butts heads with Italian populists on migration
  2. How radical is Italy's Savona really?
  3. Oettinger on Italy: Like a true political commissioner

EUobserved

How radical is Italy's Savona really?

Italy is in a political crisis because president Sergio Mattarella has rejected Paolo Savona as a cabinet member, for his views on the EU.

Greece's bailout exit takes shape

At a meeting next week, eurozone finance ministers and the IMF are expected to agree on new cash, debt relief measures, and a monitoring mechanism to ensure that Greece can live without international aid for the first time since 2010.

Analysis

Beyond US dispute, EU still aiming at China

On the day it outlined its reaction to US tariffs on steel and aluminium, the EU commission also launched a case against China on property rights - an issue on which EU and US are working hand-in-hand.

Opinion

Institutional reform in the eurozone is necessary

Both the examples of Greece and Italy test the limits of a system with inherent weaknesses that feeds internal gaps, strengthens deficits and debts in the European South, and surpluses in the European North respectively.

Opinion

Europe could lose out in North Korean bonanza

South Korean businesses including Hyundai and Samsung are already scoping investment opportunities. Will North Korea become a 'new Vietnam' opportunity - or more like Myanmar, where slow Brussels policy-making meant EU exporters lost out.

News in Brief

  1. Leak: World will fail on Paris climate goal by 2040
  2. Greek PM to face confidence vote over Macedonia deal
  3. Hungary jails human traffickers for 2015 Austria truck deaths
  4. Malta joins EU prosecutor office
  5. ECB to end bond-buying programme this year
  6. EU agrees higher 2030 renewable energy target
  7. EU to spend billions on encrypted software and drone technology
  8. Dieselgate: Volkswagen fined €1bn by German prosecutors

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  2. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  4. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  7. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  8. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  11. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  3. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  4. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  6. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  7. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  8. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  9. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  11. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us