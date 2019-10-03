Thursday

3rd Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

US to put tariffs on European whiskies, cheese

  • EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (l) managed to avert an escalation in trade disputes when meeting with US president Donald Trump in 2018 (Photo: European Commission)

By

The US will impose tariffs worth €6.8bn annually on European imports of whiskies, French wine, Italian cheese, and planes and plane parts in retaliation for illegal EU subsidies to airplane maker Airbus.

The new tariffs will come into force as early as 18 October, after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruled on Wednesday (2 October) in a 15-year-long case that the US could retaliate for the EU subsidies.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The US plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on large civil aircraft from France, Germany, Spain and the UK.

It will also put 25 percent levies on other items including Irish and Scotch whiskies, olives, cheese, certain pork products, butter and yogurt, French wine and spirits.

There will be tariffs also on German and British camera parts, industrial microwave ovens, printed books, biscuits and waffles.

"Finally, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO has confirmed that the United States is entitled to impose countermeasures in response to the EU's illegal subsidies," US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

"We expect to enter into negotiations with the European Union aimed at resolving this issue in a way that will benefit American workers," he added.

The EU has said it would retaliate against the Airbus-linked tariffs, when next year the WTO is expected to rule on US subsidies to aircraft-maker Boeing.

'Short-sighted and counterproductive'

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU is ready to work with the US on a "fair and balanced solution for our respective aircraft industries".

She added that the EU prefers to reach a negotiated settlement and that "countermeasures now would be short-sighted and counterproductive".

The legal battle over Boeing and Airbus subsidies started in 2004. Under WTO rules, the EU and US each have the right to punish the other.

The ruling by the WTO, an organisation which US president Donald Trump said he wants to leave, is testing already strained US-EU trade ties, and puts pressure on European economies as an expected economic downturn looms due partly to global trade disputes.

Transatlantic relations have deteriorated since Trump announced his "America First" approach to international ties, as Washington plans other tariffs against the EU on car parts in mid-November.

Trump has also slapped import duties on steel and aluminium from the EU and other allies, and also threatened tariffs on European cars.

Trump and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in July 2018 not to escalate the trade disputes and enter into trade talks. But those talks have been stuck, as the US wants to open discussions on agricultural products which the EU refuses.

The WTO had earlier cut its trade growth forecast for this year to the weakest level in a decade, Bloomberg reported.

Incoming trade commissioner Phil Hogan said on Monday at his confirmation hearing in the European parliament that "it doesn't make sense" for the US to retaliate rather than enter into talks with the EU over the Boeing-Airbus subsidies case.

"It takes two to tango, and I'm ready to engage politically with the United States to resolve our trade differences," he said, warning that the "EU needs to stand up for itself".

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
  2. US threatens extra trade tariffs, as EU talks top jobs
  3. Juncker seeks to avoid car tariffs in Trump meeting
Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list

In its annual report, the EU's anti-fraud agency said it concluded nine investigations into Hungary and found irregularities in seven cases. In total, the agency recommended the recovery of €371m EU-wide.

News in Brief

  1. Court: Denying Holocaust is not 'freedom of expression'
  2. Tusk: EU is 'unconvinced' by Johnson Brexit plan
  3. EU parliament rejects UK Brexit proposal
  4. France mulls using social media to identify tax evaders
  5. Putin criticises environmental activist Thunberg
  6. EU: 'problematic points' in UK Brexit proposal
  7. Maltese nominee commits to tackle gender pay gap
  8. French nominee pleads innocence on EU funds

Opinion

Why von der Leyen must put rights at core of business

Ursula von der Leyen's in-tray must include those European executives on trial for systematic workplace harassment, the break-up of European slavery rings, and allegations of European companies' abuse in palm oil, including child labour, land grabs, and deforestation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests
  2. Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs
  3. Draft EU migration deal has fatal flaw, warns ship captain
  4. EU plays catch-up with US, China, Russia in Arctic
  5. French EU nominee could fall after brutal hearing
  6. Dalli promises to unblock women on boards directive
  7. US to put tariffs on European whiskies, cheese
  8. Can Schinas put EU values back into migration brief?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us