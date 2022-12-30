Friday

30th Dec 2022

  1. Editorial
  2. Editor's Digest

Editorial

The stories you should have read in 2022

By

Listen to article

I won't bore you with platitudes about what a momentous year this has been, you'll probably have enough of those conversations tomorrow at your New Year's Eve.

But what a year this has been. From the first whiffs of lockdown lifting straight into an all out war on the European mainland, slipping into a historic energy and cost-of-living crisis, fuelled by inflation, etcetera, etcetera.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

And that's just skimming the surface. We ended the year with what might have been the biggest corruption case ever for the European Parliament, saw Hungary and Poland slip further down the apparently slippery rule-of-law slide, Sweden and Italy vote in far-right parties, Frontex migrant abuses uncovered, an unintended boost for renewables, big tech taking a beating and honestly, too much to list.

Some part of me hopes that next year turns out to be slightly more laid back. Give us a little time to breathe and reflect on decisions made over the past few years. But rationally, I don't think any of us sees that happening.

As the Russian war against Ukraine draws out, and fiscal and monetary policy aimed at suppressing inflation start biting regular consumers, tensions over what to do next are all but certain to rise — money being expensive at a time when more money is needed is never a recipe for success.

These tensions will not only be visible in next year's national elections (in Czechia, Finland, Spain and Poland, most notably) but also in the run-up to the 2024 European Parliament elections, as groups and parties gear up for their campaigns in the shadow of the Qatar graft scandal.

Even though support for supporting Ukraine remains high among Europeans, I'm willing to bet that political parties are ready to exploit the 'supporting Ukraine versus supporting businesses and households' dichotomy to split electorates for electoral gain. Mark my words.

And as inflation remains high (and don't forget, prices don't tend to fall — so what we're paying now is the new norm, even if inflation drops) workers across the bloc will demand wages to match as their only way to maintain the standard of living they're used to. Which is incidentally why we'll be devoting more attention in labour coverage in Europe next year.

We'll also continue our coverage of the issues that fall between the cracks of commercial media and more national-focused publications, scrutinising EU institutions and policy on topics like migration, rule of law, foreign policy and the green economy. On top of that we'll be doing a number of themed weeks on topics ranging from shifting demographics to space regulation to influence.

So even as next year looks to be at least as torrid as this past one, our whole team and I are looking forward to keep on doing the reporting that matters, uncovering the stories that others might ignore and hopefully, being of service to you, our reader.

Finally, to cap off the year, our reporters shared their favourite stories of year, for you to peruse at your convenience. And so here goes, in no particular order, the stories you should not have missed this year:

Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

Dmitry Kirizliyev — a Russian 'senior advisor' on human rights expelled in April (Photo: Dossier Center)

Ukrainian refugees 'told to vacate Brussels homes'

Ukrainian refugees in Brussels are being told to vacate homes because their hosts no longer want them there. (Photo: William Murphy)

A 'silent pandemic' the EU is not prepared for

About 30 percent of Europeans reported at least one health problem such as fatigue, headaches, eyestrain, muscle problems or pain, caused by work. (Photo: Nedad Stojkovic, Flickr)

Central banks can't fight inflation alone — their tools are too blunt

Philipp Heimberger: 'I think there is something wrong with prevalent monetary policy ideas when central banks protect their credibility by pushing economies deeper into recession' (Photo: Philipp Heimberger)

How Nato's Bucharest summit came back to bite in Ukraine

Theres's a cliche that backroom negotiations at big summits sometimes feel as if they're taking place in a "hall of mirrors." In the case of the 2008 Nato summit in Bucharest, where Ukraine was first offered the now red-hot issue of joining the Western alliance, it was also literally true. (Photo: Flickr/Matt Kieffer)

Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat

Calls have emerged to phase out EU funding for campaigns promoting European meat — since livestock farming is estimated to produce 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo: Kelly Hau)

Mysterious Atlantic cable cuts linked to Russian fishing vessels

Few took notice when a 4.2-km subsea cable in the Arctic Ocean vanished without trace back in April 2021, but these days undersea infrastructure security has become a hot topic. (Photo: LoveOcean/Institute of Marine Research Norway)

Putin and the threat of a tactical nuclear attack

A US Titan class nuclear missile, from the Cold War, now decommissioned and held at a museum in Nevada. (Photo: jonkeegan)

See you next year, thanks for reading and, if you can miss it, consider a membership.

Site Section

  1. Editor's Digest

Related stories

  1. Editor's weekly digest: Is Qatargate your fault?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. Serbia pulls down Kosovo barricades, easing crisis
  2. The stories you should have read in 2022
  3. Will a green industrial arms race with the US spur EU's energy transition?
  4. EU files: How to get them, how to leak them, and what's the point?
  5. Wishing for a kinder capitalism in 2023
  6. Worse than 'deep fakes' — disinfo's new and more-powerful apps
  7. When the EU found the political will to act on rule of law
  8. How does 'Digital Strategic Autonomy' really work?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us