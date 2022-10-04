EU adopts common charger law, forces iPhone redesign

The days of pilling up obsolete chargers in drawers and groping around to find the correct one are coming to an end.

If Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, Apple and the rest of the mobile world want to sell a smartphone, tablet, or other small electronic devices with a charging port in the EU market, it will need to have a USB-C port within two years.

On Tuesday (4 October), the European Parliament gave the final green light to new rules forcing all phone manufacturers to offer a common char...