On the left, Guenther Verheugen, EU's industry commissioner in 2019, ask phone makers to find a common charger solution. On the right, EU commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager celebrates MEP's adoption of the new law (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service & Twitter)

EU adopts common charger law, forces iPhone redesign

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The days of pilling up obsolete chargers in drawers and groping around to find the correct one are coming to an end.

If Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, Apple and the rest of the mobile world want to sell a smartphone, tablet, or other small electronic devices with a charging port in the EU market, it will need to have a USB-C port within two years.

On Tuesday (4 October), the European Parliament gave the final green light to new rules forcing all phone manufacturers to offer a common char...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

