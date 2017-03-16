Thursday

16th Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Elections

EU relieved by Dutch centre-right win

  • Rutte's win is warmly welcomed in Europe (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

By

EU leaders congratulated Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and voters for striking a blow against nationalism and populism at the ballot box on Wednesday (15 March).

Rutte himself set the tone by declaring after the exit polls projected his win that after Brexit and after Donald Trump's election as US president the Dutch result was a rejection of "the wrong kind of populism".

He did not comment on what the right kind of populism might be.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker called Rutte on Wednesday night and also praised the "vote against extremists”, after the far-right and eurosceptic party of Geert Wilders came in second according to early projections.

Italy's premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter: "No #Nexit. The anti-EU right wing has lost an election in the Netherlands. Let's commit together to change and revive the Union!”.

Nexit refers to the Netherland's possible exit from the EU.

Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel also said on Twitter that "populism didn't pay off”.

France's president Francois Hollande said: “I warmly congratulate @markrutte for his clear victory against extremism.”

Emmanuel Macron, a French centrist politician who is running against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election, said: "The Netherlands shows us that the breakthrough of the far-right is not inevitable and that European progressives are growing in strength."

Pierre Moscovici, France's EU commissioner, noted that "the Netherlands is showing the way to a European beginning and democratic awakening".

Rutte himself used a soccer analogy for European politics.

He called the Dutch elections the quarterfinals in the EU’s fight against nationalism. He said the French elections would be the semifinals, ahead of the final in German elections in September.

Germany chancellor Angela Merkel's response to his win was characteristically subdued.

"I look forward to further good cooperation as friends, neighbours, Europeans,” Merkel told Rutte by phone according to her spokesman.

Le Pen, as well as British anti-EU politician Nigel Farage, who are normally quick to speak on Twitter, have kept quiet for now.

Meanwhile, Rutte himself took an increasingly tough line on immigration in his campaign to try to beat Wilders.

Turkey also weighed in on Thursday, with its foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, saying there is no difference between Dutch liberals and "fascist" Wilders.

Turkey and the Netherlands has been entrenched in a diplomatic row after the Netherlands did not allow Turkish ministers to hold referendum campaign rallies in Rotterdam. Turkey has called the Netherlands a Nazi country, while Rutte's handling of the issue apparently helped him in the polls.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. PM Rutte wins Dutch election, Wilders contained
  2. Dutch group combats Wilders' rhetoric online
  3. Fake news or hacking absent in Dutch election campaign
  4. Rutte and Wilders clash on EU ahead of Dutch vote

Turkish-Dutch row takes over election campaign

Over the weekend, in the context of Dutch elections and a Turkish referendum, the Netherlands denied entry to one Turkish minister and escorted another out of the country.

News in Brief

  1. Turkey in arms talks with Russia
  2. Explosives sent from Greece to German finance ministry
  3. Tusk: EU 'not intimidated' by UK 'threats' on Brexit
  4. Renault suspected of diesel fraud 'strategy'
  5. Top MEP wants to cut funds for anti-EU parties
  6. Fillon charged over fake family job allegations
  7. MEPs vote for higher recycling targets
  8. Erdogan tells Dutch not to vote for PM Rutte or Wilders

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  2. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  3. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  4. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  6. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  7. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  8. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  10. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  11. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  12. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm