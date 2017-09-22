Friday

22nd Sep 2017

  1. News
  2. Elections

Facebook helping Germany to stop Russian meddling

  • Zuckrberg said he wanted Facebook to be a "force for good" (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

By

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has said he is helping to stop Russia from interfering in the German election, the way it did in the US and France.

"We've been working to ensure the integrity of the German elections this weekend, from taking action against thousands of fake accounts, to partnering with public authorities, such as the Federal Office of Information Security, to sharing security practices with the candidates and parties," he said in a video clip on Thursday (21 September).

  • Russian media have been trying to harm Merkel for years (Photo: Asteris Masouras)

He said Facebook had shut down "thousands of fake accounts" linked to Russia that were involved in trying to sway the vote "in our countries, including recently in the French elections".

"We're also examining the activities of the accounts we removed [in Germany]. We've not yet found a similar type of interference effort in Germany," he said.

He spoke after Facebook revealed that one Russian group spent more than $100,000 on buying 3,000 ads designed to help elect US leader Donald Trump last year.

He said he would turn over evidence to Congress and take measures to stop future abuse.

These included forcing advertisers to make public who paid for what and doubling Facebook's team of internal detectives from 250 to 500.

"I care deeply about the democratic process and protecting its integrity," he said.

"I don't want anyone to use our tool to undermine democracy. That's not what we stand for."

Russia used Zuckerberg's firm to sow news on material stolen by Russian hackers on the eve of the French election in May.

It has used Facebook for the past two and a half years to publish propaganda designed to hurt German chancellor Angela Merkel.

It has also used it to mobilise anti-Merkel rallies by Russian expats and by German neo-Nazis.

Harming Merkel

The Russian campaign has done little to harm Merkel's chances of re-election.

Her centre-right CDU/CSU party leads in polls, with up to 36-37 percent support, against the centre-left SPD party on 20-21 percent.

An EU source told EUobserver that German activists, such as the Correctiv group and the Artikel 38 Dashboard project, had helped to debunk Russian fake news.

The source also said German media and the German public were more wary of outside interference after what happened in the US and in France.

German observers credit Russian propaganda with helping the far-right AfD party to gain popularity, however.

The AfD is poised to enter parliament with up to 12 percent of votes, in what would give an anti-EU and pro-Russia platform to 85 of its MPs in Germany's national assembly.

The SPD is traditionally more Russia-friendly and recently advocated a review of EU sanctions.

The far-left Die Linke party, which is also poised to win Bundestag seats, is even more pro-Russian.

Tactics

Germany warned in July that Russia might do what it did in France before the German vote on Sunday after Russian hackers stole 16 gigabytes of data from the Bundestag.

This did not happen, with just three days to go.

With Zuckerberg having also noted that Facebook saw less Russian activity in Germany than in France, the EU source said Russia might have changed its tactics.

"It does not need to engage in the same kind of operation in Germany because four out of the main five parties there already take a pro-Russia line," the source said, referring to the SPD, the AfD, Die Linke, and the liberal FDP party.

The FDP, a potential CDU/CSU coalition partner, had said Germany should consider de facto recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, in what would amount to a U-turn in EU policy.

"To break a taboo, I fear that we must see the Crimea as a permanent provisional arrangement, at least for now," Christian Lindner, the FDP chief, told the Funke Mediengruppe, a German media firm, in August.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. German minister looks to 'relax' EU sanctions on Russia

Visual Data

The Merkelisation of Europe

Angela Merkel, the EU's most powerful leader, is running for a fourth time in Germany's election on Sunday. But what has changed in Europe over the 12 years of her chancellorship?

Investigation

The rise of the German alt-right

Ahead of Sunday's German elections, a growing number of anti-establishment, anti-Islam websites have created an echo chamber for the radical right.

Schulz mauls Merkel as German vote nears

Merkel has “lost touch” with ordinary people, does not know how to handle Dieselgate, and is too soft on Turkey, her main election rival has said.

Visual Data

The Merkelisation of Europe

Angela Merkel, the EU's most powerful leader, is running for a fourth time in Germany's election on Sunday. But what has changed in Europe over the 12 years of her chancellorship?

Opinion

Do we still need political parties?

The question is a legitimate one, especially in a German election campaign that is avoiding pressing topics and leaving many voters helpless.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  2. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  3. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  4. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  5. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought
  6. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  8. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  9. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  10. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels
  11. Idealist QuarterlyIdealist Quarterly Event: Building Fearless Democracies With Gerald Hensel
  12. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies