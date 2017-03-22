Wednesday

22nd Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Energy

EU doing well in global energy ranking

  • Swiss nuclear plant. Switzerland comes out top at the World Economic Forum's annual energy ranking (Photo: Fomal Haut)

By

The European Union is dominating the World Economic Forum's annual Global Energy Architecture Performance Index, published on Wednesday (22 March).

This year, fourteen of the twenty best-scoring countries are members of the European Union – two more than in 2016.

The index gives points for eighteen different energy-related categories, on issues such as: the levels of diversity and quality in the energy supply, or the volume of CO2 emissions.

The ranking is topped by non-EU members Switzerland (1) and Norway (2). The top-7 are all European countries: Sweden (3), Denmark (4), France (5), Austria (6), and Spain (7).

The list's methodology included eighteen indicators that quantified the countries' contributions to economic growth and development, environmental sustainability, and energy access and security.

EU countries, such as: Portugal (11), Finland (12), Slovenia (13), United Kingdom (15), Ireland (16), Latvia (17), Croatia (18), Germany (19), and Slovakia (20), also performed well.

The report stated that Europe's “strong performance is underpinned by advantages gained through a long history of coordination between European nations, which is a model for regional cooperation”.

The report was published by the Swiss-based foundation, the World Economic Forum, best-known for its annual meeting in Davos.

The authors recognised that the index “cannot fully reflect the complexity of energy systems or of managing energy transitions”, but could work as “a basis for comparison across nations”.

For the third year in a row, Switzerland received top marks and was put in first-place because it had “a diverse supply mix, low-energy intensity and low carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from electricity production”.

Norway was praised for “energy access and security”, while Sweden scored well on environmental sustainability.

“From being heavily reliant on oil in the 1970s to achieving one of the highest shares of renewables across the EU, it has reached 50% of consumption from renewable energy before the 2020 deadline,” the report said about Sweden.

Most EU countries were in the 40 highest ranked countries, of 127, with only Estonia (56), Cyprus (67), and Malta (71) performing less well.

Several non-EU European countries outperformed those lower ranked EU member states - with Albania in 25th place, and Iceland in 26th.

Site Section

  1. Energy

Related stories

  1. Energy Union report provides little evidence of progress
  2. EU tables energy 'mega-package'
  3. German CO2 emissions up despite 'energy transition'
EU tables energy 'mega-package'

Energy Union commissioner Maros Sefcovic calls on member states to rally behind a bundle of proposals to increase energy efficiency that runs to more than 1,000 pages.

News in Brief

  1. Brussels attacks remembered with minute of silence and noise
  2. Magnitsky's lawyer injured near Moscow
  3. Trump to travel to Brussels on 25 May for Nato summit
  4. Polish defence minister accuses Tusk of treason
  5. Fillon slips in polls as new allegations emerge
  6. Brexit summit for EU-27 will be on 29 April
  7. Merkel tells Erdogan to stop calling Germany "Nazi"
  8. Sinn Fein peacemaker Martin McGuinness has died

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Gaming & Betting AssociationAudiovisual Media Services Directive to Exclude Minors from Gambling Advertisements
  2. ILGA-EuropeTime for a Reality Check on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
  3. UNICEFHuman Cost to Refugee and Migrant Children Mounts Up One Year After EU-Turkey Deal
  4. Malta EU 2017Council Adopts New Rules to Improve Safety of Medical Devices
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  6. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  7. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  8. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  9. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  10. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  11. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  12. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst