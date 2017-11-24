Friday

24th Nov 2017

  1. News
  2. Energy

Member states still lack definition of 'energy poverty'

  • Millions of Europeans are estimated to suffer form 'energy poverty' - but there is no agreed legal definition (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Most EU member states lack a legal definition of the term 'energy poverty', according to an annex to the European Commission's State of the Energy Union report, published on Friday (24 November).

"Energy-poor households should be better identified and the evolution of energy poverty monitored," the Commission said.

"Energy poverty should be addressed more effectively at the member state level," it added.

The report comes a year after the European Commission announced that it wanted to help tackle energy poverty.

In November 2016, Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic – in charge of the Energy Union project – said that "without electricity, you cannot exist".

Speaking to journalists then, he acknowledged that "there is not a common definition of energy poverty".

"The situation is different from country to country," Sefcovic had said.

But according to Friday's document, "most member states do not define energy poverty in their national legislation".

The Commission said that it will set up a European Energy Poverty Observatory by the end of the year.

The observatory will "publish statistics and reports on an interactive web portal".

It is unclear how the Commission will publish statistics on energy poverty without national definitions of energy poverty, let alone a common EU-wide agreement on the concept.

In the previous edition of the State of the Energy Union, published in February 2017, the Commission said that because "there is no single agreed definition at EU level, it is currently not possible to produce an appropriate single indicator".

There are however some estimates. The Commission said on Friday that energy poverty "affects close to 50 million people" in the EU.

Document

  1. Annex to State of the Energy Union report

Site Section

  1. Energy

Related stories

  1. EU to tackle 'energy poverty'
  2. Energy Union report provides little evidence of progress
  3. Data dearth hampers analysis of 'Energy Union'
EU to tackle 'energy poverty'

The Commission wants to focus on "vulnerable consumers" but concedes that there will be differences in needs across the bloc.

EU still giving gas projects 'fast-track' status

The European Commission published on Friday a list of projects of common interest, which receive preferential treatment. Environmental lobbyists accuse the Commission of trying to fool the public with number games.

New EU law takes aim at Russia pipeline

Proposed law could complicate Russia's plan to build new gas pipeline to Germany, but jurisdictional issues mean project will be decided by Moscow and Berlin.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel: Germany remains 'active' in EU
  2. Work with Israel, Egypt on gas exploration, says Commission
  3. Only seven EU states have 'advanced' stage climate plans
  4. EU dashes integration hopes of eastern countries
  5. EU approves joint Irish electricity scheme
  6. German president to launch 'Grand Coalition' talks
  7. Irish opposition 'threatens national interest', says minister
  8. SPD drops opposition to grand coalition in Germany

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  2. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  4. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  6. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  7. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  8. Idealist Quarterly"Dear Politics, Time to Meet Creativity!" Afterwork Discussion & Networking
  9. EPSUStudy Finds TUNED and Employers in Central Governments Most Representative
  10. Mission of China to the EUAmbassador Zhang Ming Received by Tusk; Bright Future for EU-China Relations
  11. EU2017EEEstonia, With the ECHAlliance, Introduces the Digital Health Society Declaration
  12. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement For All Families? Same Sex Couple Ask EU Court for Recognition