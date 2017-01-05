Thursday

5th Jan 2017

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

France arrests former Kosovo PM

By

French border police have arrested the former prime minister of Kosovo on a Serbian warrant.

Ramush Haradinaj, a rebel commander in the Kosovar war and a current opposition leader, was detained by police on Wednesday (4 January) near the Swiss border.

Serbia, a candidate country for EU accession, says Haradinaj is a war criminal for his role in the conflict with Serbia in the late 1990s.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and also wants to join the EU, but Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain do not recognise its independence.

The EU has made normalisation of ties between the two rivals a condition of their pro-EU progress, but the latest arrest risks aggarvating the deep divisions between the Balkan nations.

In a statement, Kosovo's foreign ministry said Haradinaj's arrest was based "on a warrant issued by Serbia in 2004” and that it was “unacceptable”. It has also demanded his release.

Haradinaj had already been tried and acquitted of war crimes in 2012 by the United Nations court in The Hague.

He had also been arrested in 2015 in Slovenia, likewise on a Serbian warrant, for alleged war crimes, but a Slovenian court later released him.

Press Article

  1. Slovenia releases former Kosovo prime minister

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. Russia courts Serbia amid EU dispute
  2. Serbia economic growth boosts EU accession

Interview

'Don't push Turkey away', says writer Elif Shafak

Novelist and essayist Elif Shafak said that isolating Turkey would "play into the hands of populism" and that liberals everywhere should defend their values with "emotional intelligence".

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  2. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  3. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  5. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  6. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  7. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  9. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  11. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  12. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance