Tuesday

30th Jan 2018

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

Spain tells EU to cut Kosovo from enlargement plan

  • Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 (Photo: A Taste of Kosova)

By

Spain has said Kosovo should be excluded from an EU plan to accelerate Western Balkans enlargement.

"The concept of 'WB6' does not fit the enlargement dynamic. Kosovo is not part of the enlargement process and has its own differentiated framework," the Spanish foreign ministry said in an informal paper sent to the European Commission and seen by EUobserver.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Catalans voted to leave Spain in a referendum last year (Photo: Sasha Popovic)

WB6 is Brussels jargon for the six Western Balkans EU aspirants - Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

They have all been promised EU membership one day, but Kosovo cannot make normal progress because Spain as well as Cyprus, Greece, Romania, and Slovakia do not recognise it as a sovereign country.

Spain drew its line in the sand ahead of commission plans to adopt a new Western Balkans policy next Tuesday (6 February).

The Spanish ministry said the commission ought to "draw a clear distinction between the enlargement process" and the EU's broader "political strategy" for the region.

It also warned, in a nod to Serbia's non-recognition of Kosovo, that "enlargement is not a conflict-prevention instrument".

"In the case of the Balkans, the political logic of enlargement should not be distorted by tactical considerations," Spain said.

The commission's upcoming Western Balkans policy is meant to apply to all of what it calls the EU's "six Western Balkans partners".

It dangles Serbia the prospect of EU entry by 2025 if it first normalises relations with Kosovo, according to a draft of the 12-page document seen by EUobserver.

It says all six partners should take part in EU ministerial meetings and should go to an enlargement summit in Bulgaria in May, among other ideas on how to accelerate integration.

It also says that a "credible accession perspective" is a "key driver of transformation" in a region of "geostrategic" importance.

Catalonia shadow

Madrid's intervention came in the shadow of the Catalonia crisis, in which separatists from the Spanish region tried to make political gain out of EU support for people's self-determination in Kosovo.

By contrast, Slovakia, one of the other EU states not to recognise Kosovo, felt comfortable enough to endorse the commission's plan.

The commission strategy was "a fundamental tool to shape an upgraded enlargement policy for the WB6", the Slovak foreign ministry said in an informal paper that was also signed by 11 other EU countries - Austria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, and Slovenia.

Spain's line on Kosovo will be unpopular in Pristina, but the 12 other member states urged the EU to send "bold, positive, and constructive political messages" using "powerful political language" in order to "encourage" the WB6 to stay on the EU path.

A third informal paper on the subject, from Finland and Sweden, emphasised the importance of rule of law in the Western Balkans.

The Nordic paper, also seen by EUobserver, came amid Pristina's threat to boycott an EU-funded court in The Hague on war crimes allegations.

Kosovo's line on the court is unpopular in Brussels, but the Nordic states still spoke of full "WB6" participation in the commission's new policy.

Echoing the group-of-12 paper on "political messages", Finland and Sweden also warned of the need for EU "strategic communication" in Kosovo and beyond in the face of Russia's anti-Western "disinformation" campaign.

Imprimatur

A commission spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, said on Tuesday that lobbying by EU governments was normal in the run-up to a new policy paper.

A spokeswoman, Maja Kocijancic, indicated that Spain's informal paper would not make much difference to the commission document, but said Madrid and the other 27 EU capitals were free to suggest changes to the Western Balkans strategy after 6 February.

The new policy would "cover the entire region", Kocijancic said.

"There are … inputs that are coming in, but this is a document that will be adopted by the European Commission," she said.

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. EU sets date for next wave of enlargement
  2. Bulgaria: Western Balkans 2025 enlargement deadline 'realistic'
  3. Kosovo killing halts EU talks in Brussels

News in Brief

  1. Former Brexit official slams UK strategy
  2. Volkswagen lobbyist suspended after 'Monkeygate'
  3. EU economy grew 2.5 percent in 2017
  4. Madrid welcomes postponement of Catalan vote
  5. German 'Grand Coalition' agrees on family reunification
  6. Catalan parliament postpones vote for new president
  7. Italy's 5-Star movement unveils candidates
  8. Any Brexit deal will hit UK economy says government paper

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEConstruction Industry gets together to discuss the digital revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-Eu Relations in the New Era
  3. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  4. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” LoráNt Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission.
  5. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  7. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  9. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  11. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  12. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors

Latest News

  1. Hungary seeks to make ally out of Austria's Kurz
  2. Spain tells EU to cut Kosovo from enlargement plan
  3. Struggling to breathe under the weight of the Turkish crackdown
  4. EU in push to seal Latin American trade deal
  5. EU gives countries a week to draw up new clean air plans
  6. EU tries to measure 'energy poverty' - without defining it
  7. Czech PM Babis courts EU after Zeman win
  8. Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January
  2. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  3. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  4. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  5. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  6. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  7. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  8. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  9. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  10. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  11. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  12. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary