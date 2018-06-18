Tear gas bodes ill for Macedonia name deal

Police fired tear gas against protesters in both Greece and Macedonia over the weekend, as diplomats signed a name deal to unlock EU enlargement.

Fourteen people, including seven policemen, were hurt in scuffles in Pisoderi, in northern Greece, on Sunday (17 June), where 3,000 people went on the street to denounce the accord.

Mogherini 'expected' EU to open talks with Macedonia in two weeks (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Police also clashed with some 300 protesters in Bitola, southern Macedonia, the same day.

The unrest was staged to coincide with a meeting of Greek and Macedonian leaders on the nearby shores of Lake Prespes in Greece to sign a deal to end a 23-year old deadlock over Macedonia's name, opening the door to its future EU and Nato membership.

The police clashes followed similar scenes in Athens on Saturday, when 5,000 people rallied outside parliament after Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras had won a confidence vote over the affair.

The crowds were much smaller than before, when hundreds of thousands of Greeks protested in February, or in 2016, when a nationalist mob stormed the parliament in Skopje to try to keep the now Macedonian prime minster Zoran Zaev out of power.

But the venom visible on Sunday highlighted the obstacles that the name deal still face to enter into life.

Greek opponents of the accord denounced Tsipras' "fascist regime" and "anti-Hellenic agreement". "Traitors! Traitors!", people chanted in Athens.

Macedonian protesters, whipped up by the nationalist VMRO-DPME and United Macedonian parties, raged against "Soros-funded Zaev's Junta police forces", referring to Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a bogeyman of European populism.

The deal must still be signed by the president, ratified by parliament, and endorsed by a referendum in Macedonia, before being ratified by Greek MPs in a process that could take until October.

Macedonian president Gjorge Ivanov, from the VMRO-DPME, has said he will not sign it.

His veto can be overruled by a parliament vote, where Zaev holds the majority.

But Tsipras could face bigger problems on ratification, with his junior governing partner, the Independent Greeks party, and the centre-right New Democracy party, both opposed to the agreement.

"Today is a sad day for Greece, but it is also a day of shame [for Tsipras]", New Democracy said on Sunday.

It accused him of having "given orders" for "[police] to show unprecedented brutality" against "citizens that were demonstrating their patriotic sensibilities".

"The government ... does not seem to realise that it [the deal] is opposed by the vast majority of Greeks," New Democracy added, amid a recent poll by the Proto Thema newspaper, which said that 68 percent of Greeks did not want the accord.

The deal says that the 'Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia' will change its name to 'Northern Macedonia' and alter its constitution to take out irredentist claims to a Greek region of the same name, angering VMRO-DPME types.

It also says Northern Macdonia's nationals will be able to call themselves Macedonians and call their language Macedonian, in what Greeks nationalists say is a fake claim to Greek heritage.

But a breakthrough would see Greece lift its long-standing veto on Macedonia's EU and Nato entry process.

EU leaders were likely to endorse opening accession talks with Skopje at a summit on 28 June, EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said at the signing ceremony in Greece on Sunday.

"I would expect and hope that the European Council two weeks from now will take that decision, which is based on merit," she said.

"It's a very good day for both countries, it's a very good day for the EU, for Europe and, of course, for the Balkans," she added, amid hope that the breakthrough will promote wider pro-EU feeling in the region.

Nato leaders are also preparing to invite Macedonia to join the alliance at a summit in July, pending the ratification process.

The move comes amid heightened geopolitical tension with Russia, which stands accused of having tried to stage a coup d'etat in Montenegro two years ago to stop it from joining the Western bloc.

But Russia has nothing against Macedonia's EU entry, Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told a Greek government conference in Athens on Friday.

"Aspirations of Balkan countries to join the EU have never been an issue for us," he said.

"Russia – contrary to certain Western powers – does not aspire to any exclusive rights there, does not dictate a development vector to Balkan countries, does not impose friends or enemies on them," he said.

Amid the turmoil, the Greek and Macedonian leaders paid tribute to the triumph of diplomacy in solving one of the region's most intractable problems.

"If the soul of every nation is its history, then the souls of both nations are depicted in our agreement," Tsipras said on Sunday.

"It's our historic responsibility to ensure that this step we are making is not left up in the air," he added, after the text was provisionally signed by the two countries' foreign ministers.

"By signing the final agreement for solving the name issue and for a strategic partnership between our two countries we moved mountains," Zaev said, before giving his tie to Tsipras in a gesture of friendship.

"Today is my birthday. I told my family this year I don't need any gifts because two prime ministers are going to give me a big gift," Matthew Nimmetz, a 79-year old American diplomat from the UN, who helped negotiate the breakthrough, said.