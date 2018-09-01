Saturday

1st Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

EU eyes Kosovo and Serbia enlargement deal

  • "Hope this reassures people who are getting nervous", Mogherini said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

EU institutions have voiced hope of a new breakthrough in Western Balkans enlargement, despite "nerves" about land swaps for ethnic reasons.

Kosovo and Serbia might normalise relations in a binding agreement in 2020, EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said at EU talks in Vienna on Friday (31 August).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Mogherini to resume talks with Serbia (l) and Kosovo presidents next week (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

"We're all committed to finalise negotiations in the coming months, before the end of the mandate of this commission ... it's still very difficult, but it's not impossible," she said, referring to the European Commission, whose current mandate expires in October next year.

"There's a possibility to finally move on," Mogherini said.

Speculation is mounting that Kosovo and Serbia plan to exchange ethnic enclaves in a territorial swap, paving the way to Serbia's recognition of Kosovo and, later down the line, to their EU memberships.

The US backed the idea earlier in August, saying: "We wouldn't stand in the way, and I don't think anybody in Europe would stand in the way".

A Kosovo-Serbia deal would "help those [EU] member states who have not yet recognised Kosovo to arrive at a final decision about it," Teodor Melescanu, Romania's foreign minister, said also in Vienna on Friday.

Romania, Cyprus, Greece, Slovakia, and Spain do not recognise Kosovo.

But the deal would still be a leap forward for Western Balkans enlargement, Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders said.

"We need an accord between the two partners, so that, on the Serbian side, we can recognise Kosovo, and the two countries can progress toward the European Union," Reynders said in the Austrian capital.

The importance of the breakthrough would be comparable to the Greece-Macedonia name deal earlier this year, he said.

Greece and Macedonia ended a decades-old dispute on Macedonia's name in June, unlocking Macedonia's EU and Nato bids.

Macedonia now hopes to join the EU by 2030 and to enter Nato next year.

Ethnic purity

Mogherini, who is brokering talks between Kosovo and Serbia's presidents, said "whatever outcome is mutually agreed [by them] would get our support, provided that it is ... in line with international law and with the European Union acquis [laws]".

"European history is based on overcoming and preventing any idea of ethnically pure nation states," she said.

"I hope this reassures people who are getting nervous about some ideas floating round," she added, as she prepared to resume the Kosovo-Serbia negotiations in Brussels next week.

Albania and Macedonia's foreign ministers, who attended Friday's EU meeting, echoed Europe's top diplomat.

"This process ought to be finalised with mutual recognition [by Kosovo and Serbia] in a legally binding agreement," Albania's Ditmir Bushati said.

Serbia's Ivica Dacic said: "Serbia is committed to reaching a compromise between Pristina and Belgrade because this would increase stability in the region and would open our path toward the EU".

Nerves

The deal in the air is to exchange ethnic Serb parts of north Kosovo for the ethnic Albanian Presevo Valley in Serbia.

It risks a backlash by nationalists in Kosovo and Serbia.

It also risks emboldening Albanians in Macedonia and Croats and Serbs in Bosnia to try to redraw borders fewer than 20 years after the Western Balkans wars ended.

Mogherini still had "nervous" heads to "reassure" as the talks move from Vienna to the EU capital next week.

"We believe that this [a territorial swap] can tear open too many old wounds in the population and so we are very skeptical," German foreign minister Heiko Maas told reporters on Friday.

"It could be a little bit risky if it isn't handled properly", Finland's Timo Soini said in Vienna.

There could be "very negative consequences", Luxembourg's Jean Asselborn said.

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. EU 'perspective' opposed by Russia in Balkans
  2. Western Balkans summit imperilled over Kosovo
  3. Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
  4. 'Connectivity' trumps enlargement at Balkans summit
Western Balkans summit imperilled over Kosovo

While Bulgaria aims to have all 28 EU countries in Sofia in May to give a boost to EU accession of the Western Balkans, some EU countries want to make sure their reservations about Kosovo are noted.

Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track

After a series of setbacks that almost led to armed confrontation, Serbia and Kosovo are back at the negotiating table with a summit in Brussels.

'Connectivity' trumps enlargement at Balkans summit

At the first summit in 15 years with Western Balkan leaders, EU chiefs made it clear that enlargement is not at hand - but offered economic incentives to keep the region close to the bloc.

News in Brief

  1. EU hopes for Kosovo-Serbia deal by May
  2. EU ought to end biannual clock changes, Juncker says
  3. Czech parliament most active on EU debates
  4. Merkel backs Weber to replace Juncker
  5. Danish government reserves budget for Brexit bill
  6. Trump rejects EU offer to eliminate car tariffs
  7. Sweden Democrats kicked out over Hitler sympathies
  8. Hungary upset by Swedish ministers' criticsm

Opinion

EU should brace for a more authoritarian Erdogan

The new blend of religious nationalism will be more anti-West and anti-EU, as Brussels has anything but leverage on Turkey. The first signs of this strong rhetoric are already visible.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. EU eyes Kosovo and Serbia enlargement deal
  2. EU to propose scrapping summer time change
  3. Barnier presses UK to present Irish border solution
  4. Far-right ministers hog stage in Vienna
  5. Europe's space trash chief: situation getting worse
  6. Chemnitz neo-Nazis pose questions for Germany
  7. 'Dealbreaker' issues multiply in Brexit talks
  8. Italy forces migrant boats onto EU defence agenda

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us