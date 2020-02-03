Monday

3rd Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

EU to publish new enlargement method

  • European Commission proposals come after French veto last year (Photo: European Commission)

By

EU hopefuls will know more about the hoops they will have to jump through in future when the European Commission publishes its new "enlargement methodology" this week.

"Our aim is not to redesign enlargement, but to strengthen the process," a commission spokesperson told EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The proposals were aimed at making "accession negotiations more effective, more credible, predictable, objective, political and more dynamic," the spokesperson added.

They were also designed to "take into account the concerns raised by some of our member states," the spokesperson also said.

The current enlargement method sees the EU negotiate 35 legal and political "chapters" with each candidate before welcoming them as a new member and unlocking full access to EU funds and policymaking, in a process which takes five to 10 years.

But France, last October, said this should be boiled down to just seven steps and that access to EU perks should be gradually unlocked along the way.

It also said progress should be "reversible" for candidates who backslid on reforms.

And it froze enlargement in the Western Balkans until a new method has been agreed, even though Albania and North Macedonia had expected to open accession negotiations last year.

"We also want to associate and integrate our Western Balkan partners, at an earlier stage, in key EU policies like the Green Deal, infrastructure, and digital [policies]," the commission spokesperson said, in a nod to the French ideas on gradual access to perks.

"But we need to make sure that if one side delivers on what was asked, the other has to deliver as well," the spokesperson also said, alluding to France's shock veto on Albania and North Macedonia.

"We asked both countries to do a lot, they fulfilled the criteria and ... now we have to deliver," the spokesperson added.

"The Western Balkans are a priority for this commission and it is in our own geostrategic interest to bring our Western Balkans partners as close as possible to the EU," the spokesperson also said.

"The French president always said the future of the Western Balkans was in Europe - this was never put in doubt," an EU diplomat said.

And not just France, but also others such as Denmark and the Netherlands, were unhappy with business as usual on enlargement, the EU diplomat added.

"There was no [EU] unity for France to go against last October," the diplomat said.

Zagreb deadline

If the 27 commissioners agree the new proposals, as expected, at their meeting on Tuesday (4 February), then EU leaders might be be ready to adopt the final version of the new method at their meeting in Brussels in March.

And that, in turn, would pave the way for a more optimistic EU summit with Western Balkan leaders in Zagreb in May.

"We hope for a positive decision [on Albania and North Macedonia] well ahead of the summit in Zagreb," the commission spokesperson said.

"In preparation for the Zagreb summit, the commission will also come forward with an economic development plan for the region," the spokesperson added.

"Our objective is to intensify our presence in the Western Balkans and to help close the economic development gap between us," the spokesperson said.

Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia want to join the EU, despite Chinese and Russian competition for influence in the region.

Turkey was in talks to join, but these broke down four years ago, when the Turkish president launched a brutal crackdown on political opponents.

Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine also want to join, but the EU is keeping them at arm's length, amid both frozen and active conflicts with Russia-backed forces on their territories.

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. France unveils new model EU enlargement
  2. Snap elections in North Macedonia after EU rejection
  3. EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia

Exclusive

France unveils new model EU enlargement

Western Balkan countries should become EU members via a new, step-by-step process, France has said in a detailed proposal seen by EUobserver.

EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia

Denmark, France and the Netherlands opposed opening talks on EU accession with Albania and North Macedonia in a blow that may invite greater Russian influence in the Balkan region.

Interview

Kosovo PM attacks 'mono-ethnic' EU justice

Letting Serb war crime suspects go free while pursuing Kosovar ones only is bad for Western Balkans reconciliation, Kosovo's outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, has said.

Finland: EU 'not brain dead' on enlargement

EU countries have given a mixed reaction to French proposals on enlargement reform, but ongoing talks did not mean the process had stalled, Finland said.

News in Brief

  1. Romanian workers face highest risk of poverty in EU
  2. Spain will not boycott Zagreb summit over Kosovo
  3. Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in UK
  4. Scotland may test a non-binding independence vote
  5. EU top court stays out of Croatia-Slovenia border row
  6. Madrid postpones dialogue over Catalan crisis
  7. EU unemployment at 20-year low
  8. EU gives €76m to help 'green' Kosovo power plant

EU to publish new enlargement method

EU hopefuls will know more about the hoops they will have to jump through in future when the European Commission publishes its new "enlargement methodology" this week.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Brexit: 'We're out!' after 47 years, but what's next?
  2. EU to publish new enlargement method
  3. Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK
  4. Risk of 'stranded assets' from 2025, new oil report warns
  5. NGO rescue boats do not receive Frontex alerts
  6. Poland's rule of law defiance is an escalating crisis for EU
  7. 'Size matters', EU warns UK as it leaves
  8. What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us