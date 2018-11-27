Tuesday

27th Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Ministers refuse to come to Brussels for diesel summit

  • A month after EU commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska had sent invitations, only two EU ministers had confirmed their attendance of a diesel summit (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

By

Just two ministers in charge of car industry affairs have been willing to travel to Brussels to attend a diesel summit, the commission revealed on Tuesday (27 November).

A meeting that had been supposed to be a 'diesel summit', held on Tuesday afternoon, has been downgraded to a meeting of civil servants, representing half of the EU's member states.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"This afternoon's meeting is part of the European commission's work to improve air quality in Europe and its efforts to address the emissions scandal, Dieselgate," a commission spokeswoman told journalists at the commission's daily press conference on Tuesday.

Originally, industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska had invited 15 ministers - from Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Spain, Slovakia and United Kingdom.

"We had confirmations from two ministers only," said the spokeswoman.

These two were the ministers from Luxembourg and Romania.

A week before the scheduled summit, the commission decided to cancel the ministerial part of the meeting, and invite lower-level civil servants instead, from all 28 EU countries.

"Given the overall limited level of confirmation at ministerial level, we decided to change the format of the meeting," she added.

Germany had no idea

According to the commission, the invitation letters to ministers had been sent on 12 October.

But last week, German transport minister Andreas Scheuer recorded a video message, saying he had been telling the commission "for months" he was unavailable on the planned date.

"I did not know about any diesel summit," said the centre-right minister.

He said he was open to have a future discussion about diesel – but on a another day.

Tuesday's meeting meanwhile will be held with representatives from ministries from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

It takes place three years and two months after it emerged that Volkswagen Group had equipped millions of diesel cars with cheating devices.

The scandal, which became known as Dieselgate, quickly spread to other carmakers as well. It became apparent that national authorities in charge of making sure no emissions cheating took place, had neglected to carry out that task.

Even now, there are still millions of cars that emit levels of toxic nitrogen oxides far beyond the EU limit.

The commission spokeswoman said that Tuesday's meeting would prepare the ground for a conference on the future of the car industry – which is planned to take place in the first half of 2019, when Romania holds the temporary six-month EU presidency.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. Germany's solution to Dieselgate: buy German cars
  2. EU failed to clean up diesel cars, report says
  3. VW dismisses complaints on Dieselgate fix
  4. Eastern Europeans shy away from Volkswagen's diesel 'fix'
VW dismisses complaints on Dieselgate fix

'I think customers who want to get information (...) are able to receive information if they want," VW management board member Hiltrud Werner told EUobserver. Consumer groups disagree.

EU to review animal welfare strategy

European Court of Auditors found there were "still some significant discrepancies between the animal welfare standards established in the EU legislation and the reality on the ground".

News in Brief

  1. EU lawyer pours cold water on anti-Brexit campaign
  2. Dutch data watchdog fines Uber €600,000
  3. Trump attacks Brexit deal as 'great for EU'
  4. EU's top court to say if UK can unilaterally cancel Brexit
  5. Draghi: eurozone needs budget to support investments
  6. British PM apologises for anti-EU jibe
  7. Americans and Germans divided on value of relationship
  8. EU court rejects citizens' anti-Brexit case

Opinion

Crunch time to end overfishing in the EU

What happens when a difficult deadline hits? This is precisely what is being played out in EU fisheries as we approach the landmark legal commitment under the Common Fisheries Policy to end overfishing by 2020.

Opinion

No chance of meeting EU renewable goals if infrastructure neglected

Following the 2030 renewable target of 32 percent, chair of the European Parliament's environment committee Adina Valean argues in order to reach our climate and energy goals, we need both public and private investment over the next decade and beyond.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  10. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  11. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue

Latest News

  1. Critical mass of EU states back new human rights sanctions
  2. EP lawyers back EU plans for migrant centres in Africa
  3. Ministers refuse to come to Brussels for diesel summit
  4. Why is Orban embracing a criminal from Western Balkans?
  5. Russia mocks Western appeals to end Azov Sea crisis
  6. The Azov crisis will backfire
  7. Russia opens third front in war on Ukraine
  8. Elephants are a 'big thing' too, Mr Juncker!

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us