Wednesday

27th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Single EU railway signalling system faces delays

  • The EU has agreed to deploy a European rail traffic management system (ERTMS), but implementation remains patchy (Photo: Paolo Margari)

By

The deployment across Europe of a single European rail traffic management system (ERTMS) is facing delays, the new ERTMS coordinator admitted on Tuesday (26 March) at a conference in the Netherlands.

"Targets are there to be measured. A reality check shows that we are already falling a little bit behind in the first few years," said European Commission official Matthias Ruete.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • 'If we were to invent the European railway system [today] and place it in the concept of a single European rail area ... we would be crazy not to use ERTMS,' said European coordinator for ERTMS Matthias Ruete (Photo: Arjan Eising)

But considering the patchwork of railway companies in the EU and the long history dating back to the 19th century, he urged the audience to take a 'glass-half-full' view.

"I'm amazed to see how much in the last years things have actually progressed," said Ruete, a former director-general at the commission's transport department - and European coordinator for ERTMS since January.

"I still see a good trajectory. Yes, we have a problem with planning permissions, local opposition, procurement et cetera, but the vast majority of the lines are under construction. There are technical difficulties to be overcome, but they all seem solvable," said Ruete.

Rolling out a single rail traffic management system across the EU may seem like a technical task that only trainspotters would be interested in - but the issue is key to creating a single European railway area.

The system is needed to create a safe and smoothly operating rail network - a goal that has become even more pressing in the fight against global warming.

While railway travel between major EU cities is much more climate-friendly than flying, it is often not as fast or cheap.

A major issue is that every EU country has developed its own systems, which are often not interoperable.

"If we were to invent the European railway system [today] and place it in the concept of a single European rail area ... we would be crazy not to use ERTMS. Our problem is organising the transition," said Ruete.

Since 2007 until 2020, some €3.9bn from the EU budget has been allocated to help national governments implement ERTMS, according to the European Court of Auditors.

"So far, deployment in the EU is at a low level and represents a patchwork, despite the fact that the ERTMS concept and vision to enhance interoperability is not generally questioned by the rail sector," the auditors said in a 2017 report.

"The current low status of ERTMS deployment may mainly be explained by the reluctance of many infrastructure managers and railway undertakings to invest in ERTMS equipment due to the expense entailed and the lack of an individual business case for many of them," it added.

Promotional video about ERTMS by the European Railway Agency

ERTMS was the main theme on the first day of RailTech, a three-day conference held in the Dutch city of Utrecht which began on Tuesday.

One factor in a delayed deployment is simply that train drivers need to be persuaded to try something new.

Esme Kalshoven is ERTMS programme director at the Dutch railway company NS, remembered their reaction to an ERTMS test phase.

"Not all train drivers were really willing to start in the pilot. But after the step had been made, they were really enthusiastic about driving with the ERTMS," she said.

Also striking was a presentation by the managing director of the ERTMS Users Group, whose railway company members exclusively come from western European countries.

Managing director Michel Ruesen said that he had tried to have "a better connection to eastern European countries", like the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.

"I must honestly say I'm a bit frustrated about it," he said.

"I think many of these countries are still in a much earlier phase of ERTMS deployment," he said.

An additional problem is that even if railway lines are equipped with ERTMS, that does not mean that the pan-European system is actually used.

Often railway operators still stick to their old system, called class B in jargon.

"They want to have a lot of money from the European Commission for the investment of their new lines, and then they are obliged to install ERTMS, but they normally do that on top of their class B system," said Ruesen.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. Hungary-Serbia railway launched at China summit
  2. EU railway law to halt 'stagnation, decline'
  3. EU's €23bn for high-speed rail had 'low added value'
  4. #FreeInterrail: saving Europe by travelling

Focus

Hungary-Serbia railway launched at China summit

The flagship project of China's increased presence in central and eastern Europe was launched on Tuesday, following an EU probe as a summit in Budapest raises questions on Beijing's influence.

EU's €23bn for high-speed rail had 'low added value'

Court of Auditors says in critical report that Europe does not have a high-speed rail 'network', "only a patchwork of national high-speed lines, planned and built by the member states in isolation".

News in Brief

  1. New cars to have speed limiters by 2022
  2. Macron picks EU minister as top candidate for EU election
  3. Police probe Austrian 'link' to New Zealand terror attack
  4. Report: EU's 'Operation Sophia' prolonged six months
  5. EU tables plan for joint approach to 5G security
  6. MEPs agree to scrap summer time clock changes by 2021
  7. European Parliament votes on reform of copyright
  8. New French-German parliament meets for first time

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  5. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  8. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID

Latest News

  1. Malta and Cyprus EU passport sales under fire
  2. Single EU railway signalling system faces delays
  3. Inside the secret EU talks on the future of car emissions
  4. Don't believe the AKK hype - Merkel will last to 2021
  5. EU lawmakers pass contentious copyright law
  6. France takes Chinese billions despite EU concerns
  7. Europe before the elections - heading back to the past?
  8. Romania presidency shatters EU line on Jerusalem

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  2. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  4. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  7. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us