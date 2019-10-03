Thursday

3rd Oct 2019

Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

  • Estonia is a 'supporter of shale oil, one of the dirtiest energy sources,' said Green MEP Ville Niinistö (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Estonian EU commissioner-designate for the energy portfolio, Kadri Simson, did not manage to fully convince MEPs with her vague proposals concerning the energy transition in Europe at her hearing on Thursday (3 October).

Danish MEP Niels Fuglsang, a member of the industry, research, and energy committee, tweeted that the socialist group was not satisfied by Simson's performance, saying she "avoided questions".

During her three-hour hearing Simson did not provide MEPs with concrete actions or commitments for the energy shift from fossil fuels to renewables - although she said that such a transition will not hit Europe homogeneously.

"A week after the biggest climate protests the world has ever seen, Simson was ambiguous about the need to phase out fossil fuels at speed, and had no vision to accelerate the green and just transformation of our energy," according to Clémence Hutin, fossil-free campaigner at the NGO Friends of the Earth Europe, adding that her hearing was "an alarmingly weak performance" to avoid climate crisis.

Vague ideas

Responding to Danish MEP Pernille Weiss from the European People's Party (EPP), Simson said that the main tool for boosting building renovation rates is the national energy and climate plans. (Sustainable buildings are an important contribution to achieve the EU objective of nearly-zero energy building stock by 2050.)

However, the commission warned last June that the draft plans presented by member states were insufficient to achieve the 2030 targets. EU countries now have until December to tweak their plans.

Regarding the revision of renewable and emission targets for 2030, Simson said that commissioner-designate for the 'Green Deal', Frans Timmermans, will "look very closely at the extension of the current [Emissions Trading System]" in sectors such as construction and transports which are not covered yet.

Spanish MEP Sira Rego from the Group of the European United Left (GUE) told Simson that now she felt more concern about the climate emergency, as her replies "do not promise much".

Support for gas

Simson's clear passion in favour of the gas industry and infrastructure was also one of the main controversial topics of her hearing.

The Estonian nominee told MEPs that "the percentage of gas as an energy source will not reduce significantly because countries will replace coal with gas."

Speaking to Polish MEP Jerzy Buzek (EPP), member of the energy committee, Simson said that "gas is an important tool for the transition period, keeping in mind that future energy sources have to be diversified".

When "we talk about gas we are not talking about natural gas anymore" but about biogas and other types of gases, she added.

However, Colin Roche, also of Friends of the Earth, said the commissioner-designate "holds out the prospect of so-called 'low-carbon' gases bolstering the energy system," but with little knowledge about the risks.

"The commission and commissioner-elect must ensure that we urgently move to a fossil-free energy system, and immediately end subsidies for fossil gas,'' Roche added.

Simson committed to working hard to implement the Clean Energy Package.

However, Green MEP Ville Niinistö said he was "worried about this climate credential," adding that Estonia is a "supporter of shale oil, one of the dirtiest energy sources."

The EPP gave Estonia's commission-designate their okay, after what it called "a mixed hearing".

  1. The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms
  2. No chance of meeting EU renewable goals if infrastructure neglected
  3. EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit

Analysis

The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms

Experts from several organisations say that reform of the Energy Charter Treaty, proposed by the EU Commission, will make it difficult to meet the targets agreed in the Paris Agreement - making it an obstacle to the clean-energy transition.

Opinion

No chance of meeting EU renewable goals if infrastructure neglected

Following the 2030 renewable target of 32 percent, chair of the European Parliament's environment committee Adina Valean argues in order to reach our climate and energy goals, we need both public and private investment over the next decade and beyond.

EU leaders fly in for UN climate emergency summit

A report presented to the UN climate action summit on Monday shows the gap between targets set up to tackle climate change, and the actual reality - as an urgent call to action for the politicians attending the summit.

Low-carbon cities can unlock €21tn by 2050, report finds

National governments have a "crucial role" to prioritise low-carbon cities to tackle climate challenges and secure economic prosperity since high-carbon systems are expected to become unprofitable or inoperable in the near future.

Von der Leyen gives Timmermans green deal

EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen announced that Frans Timmermans will coordinate the European 'Green Deal' and climate action policies.

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

