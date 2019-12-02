Monday

2nd Dec 2019

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Three EU chiefs present 'green revolution' at Madrid COP25

  • 'Climate change does not respect national borders, the whole world needs to work together to fight it,' said EP president David Sassoli (left) (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised on Monday at the UN climate conference (COP25) in Madrid that the European Green Deal "is Europe's new growth strategy" - saying it will cut emissions while also creating jobs and improving quality of life.

"This will include extending emission trading to all relevant sectors [e.g. shipping], clean, affordable and secure energy, the boosting of the circular economy, a farm to fork strategy as well as a biodiversity strategy," von der Leyen said, in her first major public engagement since taking over the job at the weekend.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The first-ever European climate law to achieve a transition to climate-neutrality by 2050 will be officially presented in March 2020, although the package will be unveiled by the commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, on December 11.

Von der Leyen said she wanted "the European Green Deal to become Europe's hallmark" in order to make the EU the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

However, Greenpeace on Friday accused the new commission of preparing draft new climate and environmental laws whose measures are "too weak, half-baked or missing altogether".

According to the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, it was now time for a "green revolution", following the industrial revolution, and the technological revolution.

"But we must never forget the people behind our policies. We must be just and socially-balanced," he said, adding that not all countries have the same starting point in this transition.

"Protecting our planet is the right choice, the only choice," he added.

Fossil dependency

A new report by the Universal Ecological Fund (FEU) has highlighted that some European Union member states are "still dependent on fossil fuels for their electricity and heat generation".

The largest CO2 contributors within the EU in 2018 were Germany (22 percent), the United Kingdom (10.7 percent), Italy (10 percent), Poland (9.6 percent) and France (9.3 percent).

And, worldwide, some 136 of the 184 national pledges made for the UN Paris Agreement will still be insufficient to keep global temperature rises as close as possible to 1.5 degrees.

"Because the climate pledges are voluntary, technicalities, loopholes and conditions continue to postpone decisive global action to reduce emissions and address climate change," the report states.

UN secretary-general Antonio Gutierrez pointed out at the beginning of the Madrid conference that according to a new UN report the world needed to reduce emissions by 7.6 percent each year between 2020 and 2030 to meet the Paris objectives.

"It is imperative that governments not only honour their national contributions under the Paris Agreement, [but] they [also] need to substantially increase their ambition," said Gutierrez, who believes that youth "leadership" and "mobilisation" contrasts with government inaction.

MEPs visit next week

According to the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the response to climate change is multilateralism.

"Climate change does not respect national borders, the whole world needs to work together to fight it," Sassoli tweeted.

An official European parliament delegation of 16 MEPs, headed by parliament's committee on environment, public health and food safety (ENVI) first vice-chair Bas Eickhout (the Greens/EFA), will take part in the COP25 from 9 to 14 December.

Last Thursday, MEPs declare a "climate emergency" and called on the new European Commission to include a 55 percent reduction target of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. However, this might not be enough.

On a national level, MEPs called on member states to now consider aviation and shipping in their national contribution plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to at least double their contributions to the international Green Climate Fund - both initiatives under the UN framework on climate change.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. Youth to play key role in Nordic COP25 climate action
  2. COP25 talks open in Madrid, with focus on carbon market
  3. EU's new Green Deal slammed as 'half-baked' before launch
COP25 talks open in Madrid, with focus on carbon market

About 200 heads of government and state and more than 25,000 delegates from all over the world, will gather at the UN climate conference (COP25) on Monday to negotiate on a carbon market system and establish a common time frame.

MEPs declare 'climate emergency' in Europe

The European Parliament approved declaring a "climate emergency", ahead of next week's UN climate conference in Madrid - and three weeks after Donald Trump confirmed the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

News in Brief

  1. Russia and China unveil Siberian gas pipeline
  2. NGOs ask EU law to address human rights in supply chains
  3. New SPD leadership demands German coalition talks
  4. Report: EU Commission finds Czech PM conflict of interest
  5. New EU leaders take office on 10th anniversary of Lisbon
  6. First foreign trip of von der Leyen to Ethiopia
  7. Possible Belgian government in the making
  8. Report: UK to consider new security regime for EU visitors

Focus

Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm

The Nordic Council's prestigious annual awards ceremony this year turned into a youth revolt, with climate activist Greta Thunberg declining the environment prize and another winner criticising the Danish prime minister for racism.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Three EU chiefs present 'green revolution' at Madrid COP25
  2. COP25 talks open in Madrid, with focus on carbon market
  3. Cover-up fears in Malta despite PM's resignation
  4. Nato and EU: cooperate, not compete, on space security
  5. AI's ethical dilemma for EU
  6. Ending HIV/AIDS: A tale of two Europes
  7. EU's new Green Deal slammed as 'half-baked' before launch
  8. New commission and Malta in focus This Week
  9. Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions
  10. Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us