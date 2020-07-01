Wednesday

1st Jul 2020

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Feature

The 150 random French citizens advising Macron

  • 'I was not much of an 'eco-type' before, but what I learned was like a slap in the face," Jean-Paul Moreau, from Brittany, said (Photo: Emma Sofia Dedorson)

By

Dressed up for the occasion, the 150 French citizens of the Citizens' Climate Convention (CCC) walked up the ceremonial courtyard of the Élysée palace. They pose for pictures in front of the porch.

"I feel like Queen Elizabeth" one lady joked, as she waved to journalists.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • 'One day last summer, I received a phone call from a lady saying I had been randomly chosen. I didn't believe it then, and I still don't believe it today. Just look where we are,' says chef Mohamed Muftah from southern France, gazing at the Élysée Palac (Photo: Emma Sofia Dedorson)

Last October, French president Emmanuel Macron tasked this randomly-selected group, "in a spirit of social justice", with finding ways to reduce France's carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030, compared with levels of 1990.

Expected to wind up earlier in 2020, meetings were naturally halted during the coronavirus lockdown. But by mid-June, the CCC could finally present their 149 proposals (one had already been rejected by an internal vote).

On Sunday, on the eve of the Élysée Palace event, local elections were held and France was swept by a Green Wave.

The Europe Écologie Les Verts (EELV) won a number of major victories while Macron's party, La République en Marche, (LREM) failed to win in any major city.

"It is clear that France is having a green awakening. I think that pushes president Macron to accept our suggestions" Mélanie Cosnier tells the EUobserver in the gardens of the palace.

Cosnier, a care-giver, has come by train from Souvigné sur Sarthe, a small town in the nort- west. Travel expenses, hotel stays, food and lost work days were covered by the government, as for all other CCC members.

While individuals are picked at random, the convention is intended overall as a sample of the French population: people from all parts of the country, of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.

"One day last summer, I received a phone call from a lady saying I had been randomly chosen. I didn't believe it then, and I still don't believe it today. Just look where we are," says chef Mohamed Muftah from southern France, gazing at the Élysée Palace.

The idea of a 'convention' on climate emerged during the "Grand Debat National" [national consultation] initiated by Macron in 2019 as a way to defuse anti-government protests.

The so-called 'Yellow Vest' protests had emerged the year before, triggered by the government's eco-tax on fuel – perceived as a way to "greenwash" austerity measures targeting rural France.

In January 2019 the groups Gilets Citoyens [Citizen Vests] and Democratie Ouverte [Open Democracy] – individuals and organisations from the field of participative democracy, researchers, and famous names such as actress Marion Cotillard and the architect of the Paris Agreement on climate change, Laurence Tubianamet – met with Macron to suggest a citizen's assembly.

He said yes.

"We have worked in close collaboration with experts. I was not much of an 'eco-type' before, but what I learned was like a slap in the face," Jean-Paul Moreau, from Brittany, said.

Real power?

Unlike most such citizens' assemblies, the CCC has been given real power. At least that is what Macron claimed when took the podium in front of the Élysée palace.

"Thank you for coming to your house - this is the house of all French citizens" he said.

He then promised to inject an extra €15bn to fight global warming and said he had accepted all but three of the proposals, which would be submitted to parliament "unfiltered".

"His rejections were expected, we didn't all agree on all measures within the CCC either. The four percent dividend-taxes on investments for green policies was not a big thing, nor was the 110km/h speed limit that he postponed," CCC member Guillaume Robert Réunion commented.

Other accepted conclusions from the convention include: a mandatory energy retrofit for the least-efficient buildings by 2030 and for all buildings by 2040, with aid for low-income groups, a ban on producing new high-emissions vehicles by 2025 (instead of the current target of 2040), more support for local production and job creation to ensure health, food and energy security, and expanding train services.

Remarkably, Macron also gave his support for two referendums in 2021: one on writing climate goals into France's constitution.

The other is a referendum on making so-called "ecocide" a crime. According to the proposal, an ecocide is "any action causing serious environmental damage."

Macron went on saying that he "hoped" that a new law, based on their suggestions, would be drawn up by the end of this summer.

"We are invited to Brussels this autumn to pass the baton on to the EU. I just hope our work won't be put in a drawer somewhere.

"Sometimes I cannot help but to think: what if this is nothing but words and a ball at the castle? All this effort just to keep us calm?" Mohamed Muftah concluded.

Author bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges
  2. Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU
  3. Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus
  4. Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?
France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges

France's oldest nuclear power plant finally closed on Tuesday, one day after president Emmanuel Macron pledged to speed up the country's transition to a greener economy responding to the proposals from the French citizens' convention on climate.

Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU

Details have been revealed by the European Parliament of its proposals on how to conduct the two-year post-Brexit reform exercise of the EU. But a final format will have to be determined in talks with member states and the commission.

Opinion

Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus

Action on climate change was long-slated as the priority for Germany's six-month presidency of the European Union which starts tomorrow. But as Europe struggles to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, is Germany really going to maintain momentum on climate?

Green Deal

Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?

Although Friday's summit was supposed to be an opportunity for Poland to commit to climate neutrality by 2050 - like the rest of the EU - the coronavirus has postponed that discussion, with domestic elections also upcoming.

EU 'failing' on climate and gender equality

A new report on the EU's progress on the United Nations' sustainable development goals reveals the bloc is struggling on both climate change and gender inequality.

Exclusive

Lobbyists backed election of key MEP on shipping emissions

An MEP from the European Parliament's largest political group, the centre-right EPP, is tabling pro-industry amendments on a bill to regulate carbon emissions on ships. The same MEP received campaign backing and support from industry lobbyists.

News in Brief

  1. EU bans Pakistan's national airline over cheating pilots
  2. Report sheds light on Yemen torture camps
  3. Thousands of job losses in Europe's aviation sector
  4. Iran to execute former Paris-based journalist
  5. Macron wants more European forces in Sahel
  6. Brussels airport expecting 15,000 travellers per day
  7. EU thanks Gabon for lifting anti-gay laws
  8. Michel 'deplores' China over Hong Kong, as EU mulls options

EU 'failing' on climate and gender equality

A new report on the EU's progress on the United Nations' sustainable development goals reveals the bloc is struggling on both climate change and gender inequality.

Green Deal

Poland's climate neutrality pledge - delayed again?

Although Friday's summit was supposed to be an opportunity for Poland to commit to climate neutrality by 2050 - like the rest of the EU - the coronavirus has postponed that discussion, with domestic elections also upcoming.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. EU Parliament hits back at Czech PM in fund misuse row
  2. EU: accountability needed on Uighur 'forced sterilisations'
  3. France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges
  4. The 150 random French citizens advising Macron
  5. Entering a new, more Putin-like, Russia
  6. Russia: 'Nothing will stop' Germany gas pipeline
  7. Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks
  8. Slovenia: tourism trickles back, infrastructure protests mount

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us