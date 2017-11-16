MEPs ponder how to fight tax havens

A week after the Paradise Papers brought new revelations about tax dodging by companies and individuals across the globe, including in the EU, the European Parliament is reflecting on how to step up the fight against these practices.
The Parliament committee that investigates the Panama Papers, a previous raft of revelations by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington, will hold its last meeting on 28 November, and will use this opportunity to organ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here