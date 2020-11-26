Ad
euobserver
Under the new rules, individuals or companies can give consent for 'data altruism' in order to share the data they generate for the common good, voluntarily and free of charge (Photo: Bob Mical)

EU unveils new data rules, including 'data-altruism' clause

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (25 November) unveiled new rules for data-governance aimed at boosting data in Europe by facilitating sharing and a so-called 'data altruism' - in a bid to compete with its Asian and American counterparts.

"With the ever-growing role of industrial data in our economy, Europe needs an open yet sovereign single market for d...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

