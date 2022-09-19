What should Europe do if Russia uses a nuke?

As Russia suffers severe setbacks and Ukraine's counter-offensive moves on, concerns over Russian president Vladimir Putin's next move continue. He does not seem to have many options, and even the possible use of nuclear weapons is not completely off the table.
Although Russian military efforts have been in decline since the war's early days, the possibility still exists that Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tomi Huhtanen is the executive director of the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the think tank of the European People's Party.
Tomi Huhtanen is the executive director of the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the think tank of the European People's Party.