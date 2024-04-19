Ad
euobserver
The results of the general elections in India could also have “a crucial impact” on future relations between India and the EU, according to Idoia Villanueva Ruiz, a Spanish MEP of the European Parliament’s Left political party and member of the parliament’s delegation for relations with India (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

Another big 2024 election? - India’s

EU & the World
by Priyanka Shankar, Bangalore/Brussels,

Despite Europe being the birthplace of democracy some 2,000 years ago, India is its largest home now — as Ursula von der Leyen herself said, during her first visit to India as president of the European Commission.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue — India’s flagship geopolitical conference — two years ago, von der Leyen lauded India's parliamentary election say...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Priyanka Shankar is an independent journalist from India currently shuttling between Brussels and South Asia, covering migration, human rights and Europe's relations with Asia. She has written for Al Jazeera English, Deutsche Welle, The South China Morning Post, BBC Travel, Lighthouse Reports, Times UK, El Pais among others, and been nominated for the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.


Related articles

India's human rights defenders deserve EU support
India and South Africa lead WTO backlash on EU carbon tax
India makes first objection to EU carbon levy at WTO summit
The results of the general elections in India could also have “a crucial impact” on future relations between India and the EU, according to Idoia Villanueva Ruiz, a Spanish MEP of the European Parliament’s Left political party and member of the parliament’s delegation for relations with India (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Priyanka Shankar is an independent journalist from India currently shuttling between Brussels and South Asia, covering migration, human rights and Europe's relations with Asia. She has written for Al Jazeera English, Deutsche Welle, The South China Morning Post, BBC Travel, Lighthouse Reports, Times UK, El Pais among others, and been nominated for the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.


Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections