India and South Africa lead WTO backlash on EU carbon tax

India and South Africa are set to formally protest against the European Union's new carbon border tax at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) ministerial conference later this month.
"Any unilateral measures taken to combat climate change should not constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination or disguised restriction on global trade," an Indian government officials told reporters on Wednesday (7 February).
The European Commission is expected to set out its o...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
