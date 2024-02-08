Ad
euobserver
India will lead protests at the WTO against the EU's carbon border levy (Photo: European Commission)

India and South Africa lead WTO backlash on EU carbon tax

EU & the World
Africa
Green Economy
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

India and South Africa are set to formally protest against the European Union's new carbon border tax at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) ministerial conference later this month.

"Any unilateral measures taken to combat climate change should not constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination or disguised restriction on global trade," an Indian government officials told reporters on Wednesday (7 February).

The European Commission is expected to set out its o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

African economies risk suffocation by 'shock' carbon tax
EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026
How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
Lead MEP says carbon border tax money must help poor nations
India will lead protests at the WTO against the EU's carbon border levy (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections