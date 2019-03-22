Ad
euobserver
Theresa May arriving at possibly the last EU summit of a British prime minister (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU avoids Brexit crash, sets new date for 12 April

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU-27 leaders on Thursday (21 March) offered to delay Brexit until 22 May, if British MPs approve Theresa May's deal next week in parliament. If they don't, then that delay will be shortened to 12 April.

EU leaders held marathon talks late into the night at their crucial summit in Brussels to discuss British prime minister Theresa May's request to extend the Brexit deadline until 30 June.

With only eight days until the UK's original date for leaving the EU on 29 March, British la...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK
May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'
May tosses Brexit spanner into EU machinery
March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal
Theresa May arriving at possibly the last EU summit of a British prime minister (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections