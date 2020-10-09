Concerned UK lawmakers push for faster Huawei 5G ban

A crossparty group of UK lawmakers have called on Boris Johnson's government to consider removing Huawei from the country's 5G networks, two years before a current 2027 deadline, saying there is "clear evidence of collusion" between Huawei and the "Chinese Communist Party apparatus".

5G (fifth generation) connectivity is expected to become the infrastructure that will pave the way for products and services such as self-driving cars or industrial robotics.

"Having a company so clos...