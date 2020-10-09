Ad
euobserver
5G is expected to become the connectivity-infrastructure for self-driving cars or industrial robotics (Photo: Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)

Concerned UK lawmakers push for faster Huawei 5G ban

EU & the World
Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A crossparty group of UK lawmakers have called on Boris Johnson's government to consider removing Huawei from the country's 5G networks, two years before a current 2027 deadline, saying there is "clear evidence of collusion" between Huawei and the "Chinese Communist Party apparatus".

5G (fifth generation) connectivity is expected to become the infrastructure that will pave the way for products and services such as self-driving cars or industrial robotics.

"Having a company so clos...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Wifi or 5G to connect EU cars? MEPs weigh in
EU rules leave 5G networks open for Huawei
UK bans Huawei from 5G network in major U-turn
Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era
5G is expected to become the connectivity-infrastructure for self-driving cars or industrial robotics (Photo: Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections