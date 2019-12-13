Huge win for Conservatives in UK election

Britain is almost certain to leave the EU in January after a huge election win for Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson, but Scotland aims to break off and stay.

The result, in which Johnson's pro-Brexit Conservative party scored its biggest win since the 1980s with some 365 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, meant it was the "irrefutable, inarguable" will of the British people to leave the EU, Johnson said in his victory speech in London on Friday morning (13 December).