Ad
euobserver

Moldova hit by spillover of Russia's war

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Moldova has been the collateral, but too often overlooked victim of Russia's war on Ukraine.

On Tuesday (14 November) the country, edged between Romania and Ukraine, temporarily experienced major power outages after Russian military strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure downed a key power line.

Infrastructure minister Andrei Spinu said in a statement that any bombing by Russia against Ukrainian power plants may lead to the same situation in the future.

"Russian aggressi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Moldova: Situation near major arms dump 'remains calm'
Moldova's EU candidacy — a geopolitical opportunity
'If Odessa falls, Moldova is next'
Ukraine and Moldova on path to be 'EU candidates'

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections