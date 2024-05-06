EU half-boycotts Putin's inauguration

A mixed bag of EU diplomats will attend Russian president Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony in Moscow on Tuesday (7 May), after flip-flopping on how to handle the Kremlin's invitation.
France told the Reuters news agency on Monday it would send its ambassador in a bid to calm tension over talk of Nato troops in Ukraine.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
