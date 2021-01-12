Ad
Demonstrators in Kiev at a Pavel Sheremet memorial rally in 2017 (Photo: kyivpost.com)

Investigation

Ukraine's journalist murder case goes international

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukrainian police have visited an undisclosed EU state to collect fresh evidence on a potential Belarusian link to the murder of one of eastern Europe's best-known journalists, Pavel Sheremet, four years ago.

The Ukrainian delegation was to interview Igor Makar, a 37-year old Belarusian ex-special forces officer, who recently came forward with a bugged recording of Belarus' former spy-chief discussing Sheremet's assassination, which was published by

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

