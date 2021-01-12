Ukraine's journalist murder case goes international

Ukrainian police have visited an undisclosed EU state to collect fresh evidence on a potential Belarusian link to the murder of one of eastern Europe's best-known journalists, Pavel Sheremet, four years ago.

The Ukrainian delegation was to interview Igor Makar, a 37-year old Belarusian ex-special forces officer, who recently came forward with a bugged recording of Belarus' former spy-chief discussing Sheremet's assassination, which was published by Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here