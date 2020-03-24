EU video-diplomacy not as effective, minister says

Conducting EU foreign policy by videoconference during the pandemic is "doable", but legal and security constraints vexed the process, Lithuania's foreign minister, Linas Linkevicius, has said.
Linkevicius spoke to EUobserver by phone on Monday (23 March) after taking part in his first-ever EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) via a computer screen from his office in Vilnius.
He almost had to do it from his private residence due to self-isolation, which he had imposed as a precautio...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
