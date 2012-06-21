Why Tymoshenko will stay in prison

Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych has no intention of releasing imprisoned opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

Despite mounting international pressure and boycotts of Euro2012 matches in Ukraine by Western politicians, he refuses to yield.

He is currently piling up new cases against her - alleged tax evasion and involvement in a contract killing in 1996 among others.

The strategy is simple: nullify the effect of any successful appeal to the European Court of Human Rig...