Why Tymoshenko will stay in prison

Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych has no intention of releasing imprisoned opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.
Despite mounting international pressure and boycotts of Euro2012 matches in Ukraine by Western politicians, he refuses to yield.
He is currently piling up new cases against her - alleged tax evasion and involvement in a contract killing in 1996 among others.
The strategy is simple: nullify the effect of any successful appeal to the European Court of Human Rig...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
