Uyghur detainees in 2017 (Photo: Wikimedia)

The UN's Uyghur report must push EU into China sanctions

EU & the World
Opinion
by David Lega, Engin Eroglu,Markéta Gregorová, Charlie Weimers, Brussels,

On 31 August, minutes before the end of the now-former UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet's mandate, her office finally published its long-overdue report on the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

It has been widely-received as a historic asses...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

David Lega is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party. Engin Eroglu is a German MEP with Renew Europe. Markéta Gregorová is a Czech MEP with the Greens. Charlie Weimers is a Swedish MEP with the European Conservatives and Reformists. The four cross-party MEPs are chair and then vice-chairs of the newly re-established Uyghur Friendship Group in the European Parliament.

