euobserver
The EU has expanded the blacklist to Putin's inner circle (Photo: premier.gov.ru)

EU blacklists three Putin 'cronies'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (30 July) for the first time included three of Vladimir Putin's loyal oligarchs and his propaganda chief on an existing blacklist in response to Russia's continued "destabilisation" of Ukraine.

The decision, published in the EU official journal, lists eight new names and three more entities to the travel ban and asset freeze list that already included 87 names and 20 organisations.

First listed is Alexey Alexeyevich Gromov, ...

