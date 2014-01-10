US drafts Ukraine sanctions, as EU mulls new talks

The US has put Ukraine's interior minister and a dozen or so officials on a draft sanctions list, but the EU is still willing to hold talks.

The minister, Vitaliy Zakharchenko, tops the register of between 10 and 20 names because his riot police attacked peaceful pro-EU demonstrators last November, Washington sources told EUobserver on Thursday (9 January).

The US Department of State list is to be implemented if there is more violence.

It concerns travel bans rather than ass...