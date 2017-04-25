Ad
euobserver
En Marche! said fake websites were "pixel perfect" but "nothing was compromised" (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Russia suspected of Macron hack

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian intelligence is suspected of having tried to hack the campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the pro-EU candidate in the French election.

The attack was carried out by Pawn Storm, a cyber group with the same digital fingerprints as the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, according to a report by Trend Micro, a Tokyo-based firm, published on Tuesday (25 April).

It said Pawn Storm set u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

French election faces high cyber threat
Khodorkovsky: Putin's betting on Le Pen
Illicit Russian billions pose threat to EU democracy
En Marche! said fake websites were "pixel perfect" but "nothing was compromised" (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections