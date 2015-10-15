Ad
euobserver
Soldiers on patrol in Israeli-occupied Hebron (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU diplomats feel helpless on Israel violence

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats say their normal channels of communication are ill-equipped to calm the violence, while Israeli and Palestinian officials trade blame on "incitement".

The new surge in Arab knife attacks, Jewish counter-attacks, police shootings, and other crackdowns has left EU diplomacy feeling helpless.

"We sympathise with civilian victims on both sides and our envoys on the ground [in Israel and Palestine] are speaking with officials. But that's the problem - we're talking to o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU code on Israel settler exports expected by December
Israeli MPs to resume work on NGO gag laws
Soldiers on patrol in Israeli-occupied Hebron (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections