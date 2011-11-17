Ad
euobserver
There is little prospect that Yanukovuch (l) will be invited to Brussels before the summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Brinksmanship on all sides ahead of EU-Ukraine summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is continuing to call for legal reform in Ukraine, while Ukraine is still demanding an EU accession promise ahead of a summit that is unlikely to see the initialing of a landmark association treaty.

MPs loyal to Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych have binned by a vote of 438 to 147 a bill to decriminalise charges against Yanukovych's political rival Yulia Tymoshenko in line with EU demands to set her free.

Officially, the EU side says Yanukovych could still use his preside...

