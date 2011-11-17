Brinksmanship on all sides ahead of EU-Ukraine summit

The EU is continuing to call for legal reform in Ukraine, while Ukraine is still demanding an EU accession promise ahead of a summit that is unlikely to see the initialing of a landmark association treaty.
MPs loyal to Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych have binned by a vote of 438 to 147 a bill to decriminalise charges against Yanukovych's political rival Yulia Tymoshenko in line with EU demands to set her free.
Officially, the EU side says Yanukovych could still use his preside...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
