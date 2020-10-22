Ad
euobserver
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier talks to commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

EU tells UK to decide on Brexit as deal 'within reach'

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU told the UK on Wednesday (21 October) to make up its mind on Brexit - but also extended an olive branch after talks on the future relations have been disrupted by political theatrics over the last week.

The two sides decided late on Wednesday to resume negotiations on Thursday.

European Council president Charles Michel told MEPs on Wednesday that the EU is ready to negotiate "24/7 on all subjects, based on legal texts".

"The UK has a big decision to make, it's thei...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU's Brexit move could end deadlock in talks
EU tells UK to move if it wants post-Brexit deal
EU won't accept UK trade deal 'at any price', Barnier warns
EU summit to urge UK to make a move
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier talks to commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday in the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections