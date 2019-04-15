Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel

The EU ought to tell the US that their partnership on Israel is over if US leader Donald Trump endorses Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, former top diplomats from all over Europe have said.
"In anticipation of this US plan, we believe Europe should formally reaffirm the internationally agreed parameters for a two-state solution," 37 former foreign ministers and EU leaders said in Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.