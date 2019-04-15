Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel

The EU ought to tell the US that their partnership on Israel is over if US leader Donald Trump endorses Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, former top diplomats from all over Europe have said.

"In anticipation of this US plan, we believe Europe should formally reaffirm the internationally agreed parameters for a two-state solution," 37 former foreign ministers and EU leaders said in