Estonia and Latvia sever China club ties

Latvia and Estonia have joined Lithuania in sharply reducing ties with China after pulling out of a diplomatic club set up by Beijing in 2012.

Both Riga and Tallinn on Thursday (11 August) issued similar worded statements on the withdrawal, noting however they would still strive "for constructive and pragmatic" relations with China.

But the latest move means the so-called 16+1 eastern European framework with China is now reduced to 14.



"China's 17+1 format was already redunda...