Ad
euobserver
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine, which has been shelled, causing damage to radiation sensors according to Ukrainian reports (Photo: Wikimedia)

UN chief demands access to nuclear plant after new attack

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

International inspectors should be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

This is what UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday (8 August) after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling the facility.

"Any attack on a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," Guterres said at a news conference in Japan after attending the Hiroshima peace memorial ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.

Ukraine said renewed Ru...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

UN nuclear watchdog seeks safety meeting — at Chernobyl
Nuclear watchdog slams lack of access to Europe's largest plant
UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation' by mistake
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine, which has been shelled, causing damage to radiation sensors according to Ukrainian reports (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections