UN chief demands access to nuclear plant after new attack

International inspectors should be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
This is what UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday (8 August) after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling the facility.
"Any attack on a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," Guterres said at a news conference in Japan after attending the Hiroshima peace memorial ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.
Ukraine said renewed Ru...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
