UN chief demands access to nuclear plant after new attack

International inspectors should be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

This is what UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday (8 August) after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling the facility.

"Any attack on a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," Guterres said at a news conference in Japan after attending the Hiroshima peace memorial ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.

Ukraine said renewed Ru...