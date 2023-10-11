Ad
euobserver
Most of Gaza's two million civilians are not natural Hamas supporters but 80 percent of them need humanitarian assistance to survive. Half are unemployed. Most are under 18 (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Why the EU must stop firing blanks over Gaza

EU & the World
Opinion
by Arthur Neslen, Brussels,

Amid the horror and revulsion at Hamas's massacre and mass kidnap in southern Israel, the pull to suspend critical thought in support of those on the firing line is gravitational.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen felt it, posting on X that she had been left "breathless" by the attacks and committing to "stand with Israel… today and in the days to come."

The call to circle the wagons has been a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Arthur Neslen is the author of two critically-acclaimed books about Israeli-Jewish and Palestinian identities: Occupied Minds - A Journey Through The Israeli Psyche and In Your Eyes A Sandstorm - Ways of Being Palestinian. From 2004 to 2009 he was based in Ramallah and Tel Aviv, where he wrote about the Israel-Palestine conflict for the websites of Al Jazeera, the Guardian, the Economist, Haaretz and Jane's Information Group. He is now based in Brussels, writing about the environment for The Guardian and others.

Related articles

'Breathless' EU backs Israel after hundreds killed
MEPs and NGOs decry EU 'double standard' after Hamas attack
EU in PR meltdown on Palestine aid
Israel: Is revenge the right answer?
Most of Gaza's two million civilians are not natural Hamas supporters but 80 percent of them need humanitarian assistance to survive. Half are unemployed. Most are under 18 (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Arthur Neslen is the author of two critically-acclaimed books about Israeli-Jewish and Palestinian identities: Occupied Minds - A Journey Through The Israeli Psyche and In Your Eyes A Sandstorm - Ways of Being Palestinian. From 2004 to 2009 he was based in Ramallah and Tel Aviv, where he wrote about the Israel-Palestine conflict for the websites of Al Jazeera, the Guardian, the Economist, Haaretz and Jane's Information Group. He is now based in Brussels, writing about the environment for The Guardian and others.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections