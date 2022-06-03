Italian TV 'infotainment' causing confusion on Ukraine war

As in most of Europe, talk shows on Italian TV focus heavily on the Ukraine war, but instead of devoting time to politicians and specialists, they rarely invite real experts on the subject.
Instead, they ask celebrity commentators specialising in soccer or Italian politics, philosophers, writers, newspaper editors, and in general, well-known people who know little about the situation in Ukraine and have limited knowledge of Russian history, Ukrainian history, or international relations...
Valentina Saini and Gabriele Catania are freelance Italian journalists.
