French president Emmanuel Macron arriving in Tel Aviv on Tuesday (Photo: elysee.fr)

Macron to Netanyahu: France 'ready to fight' Hamas

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron has offered Israel to help fight Hamas in future, amid EU efforts to get more aid into Gaza.

"France is ready for the international coalition against Daesh in which we are taking part, for operations in Iraq and Syria, to also fight against Hamas," Macron told press alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday (24 October).

Macron didn't elaborate what he meant and Netanyahu didn't remark on the Frenchman's proposal...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

