Macron to Netanyahu: France 'ready to fight' Hamas

French president Emmanuel Macron has offered Israel to help fight Hamas in future, amid EU efforts to get more aid into Gaza.

"France is ready for the international coalition against Daesh in which we are taking part, for operations in Iraq and Syria, to also fight against Hamas," Macron told press alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday (24 October).

Macron didn't elaborate what he meant and Netanyahu didn't remark on the Frenchman's proposal...