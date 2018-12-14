Ad
EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, arriving at the pre-summit meeting of the European People's Party (Photo: European People's Party)

Orban and other PMs spread fake news, says Juncker

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday (14 December) that "some of the prime ministers" present at the EU summit, including Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, are partly responsible for spreading fake news.

"When Mr Orban for example is saying that I am responsible, guilty for the Brexit: fake news," said Juncker at the press conference wrapping up the two-day EU summit.

"When he is saying that migrants are responsible for the Brexit: fake news," he a...

