Ad
euobserver
Introduction of emergency measures in constitution follows the terrorist attack in Paris on 13 November (Photo: Eric Maurice)

France debates security changes in constitution

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The French government will on Wednesday (23 December) present a bill to inscribe new security provisions into the constitution. But many fear it could harm civil liberties.

The bill gives details on what happens when a state of emergency is declared, amid questions on the efficiency of existing counter-terrorist measures.

It explains in which circumstances a state of emergency can be declared and what kind of measures can be taken. So far, the French constitution only says that t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Paris attacks merit EU security review
Hollande announces security pact, calls for military assistance
France: National Front blocked, but not defeated
Introduction of emergency measures in constitution follows the terrorist attack in Paris on 13 November (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections